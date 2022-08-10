FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid: Is This Another Donald Trump Witch Hunt? | Opinion





While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the FBI’s unannounced raid on former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach estate, we do know this: Whether or not the action rises to the level of misconduct of the prosecutor, as Fox News commentators have previously charged, it is a dangerous move that is seemingly unprecedented in US history and will further inflame the nation’s highly charged political environment.

If Trump broke the law, he must face the consequences. As David French wrote on Twitter, Neither the former president nor the FBI are above the law, and few saw the warrant that enabled the raid.

But if there is weak justification for today’s events, the raid could ensure the former president remains politically viable despite the fallout from the January 6 hearings.

Trump just won the 2024 primary

— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2022

Trump himself broke the news in a statement on Truth Social, saying the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday morning, even opening a safe. The New York Times reported that Trump was not at home and was in New York at the time of the raid.

After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate, Trump wrote, adding: Such aggression could only take place in broken Third World countries.

This idea quickly echoed on social networks and on television. We’ve crossed the Rubicon to some degree, Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general under Trump, told Tucker Carlson Tonight, adding, “This is something from the banana republics, not the United States of America. .

And South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem wasn’t the only person to suggest the move was political in nature, part of an effort to destroy Trump politically before he could rise to power again. the White House.

The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They searched for President Trump as a candidate, as a president, and now as a former president. To use the criminal justice system in this way is un-American.

— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022

The Justice Department has two known active investigations related to the former president, one into efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election and Jan. 6, 2021, and the other into the handling of classified documents, a reported CNN.

Early reports suggest the documents collected on Monday were related to the investigation into classified documents and the president’s records.

As Trump supporters described the action after the news broke, others pointed out that Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, was nominated by Trump in 2017. When Wrays’ nomination was announced, Trump called him a man of clean credentials, and legal analysts said today’s raid would likely have been authorized by Wray and current attorney general Merrick Garland.

We don’t know what’s in the warrant yet. There’s every reason to be wary of our politicized FBI. But let’s see the terms of reference before jumping to conclusions. Yet, whatever the truth, it is very bad for our democracy and the legitimacy of the system.

— Rod Dreher (@roddreher) August 9, 2022

Speaking to Fox News personality Sean Hannity, however, Alan Dershowitz said that in dealing with a former president and future candidate, prosecutors very well had hard evidence of wrongdoing before they carried out an unannounced raid. He questioned why a raid was necessary, saying a subpoena for the documents should have sufficed.

It’s certainly hard to overstate how apoplectic Trump’s opponents would have been had his Justice Department authorized a raid on the residence of Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden.

With so much unknown, it is essential to reserve judgment on what happened today at Mar-a-Lago. We the people are not yet privy to all the details.

A lot of people are losing their minds tonight without having seen the warrant, the warrant application, or the supporting documents. Neither the former president nor the FBI are above the law. Take a breather and wait to see the basis of the mandate before judging its merits.

— David French (@DavidAFrench) August 9, 2022

But millions of people who voted for Trump in 2020 believe the former president when he tells them the Jan. 6 committee hearings, impeachments and other investigations into his dealings are a witch hunt. They will see today’s raid as politically motivated theater. And they will vote for the newly impassioned Trump again. Indeed, supporters were already gathering in front of Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening.

Democrats, who were beginning to hope that Joe Bidens’ prospects were improving ever so slightly, may now have more reason to despair of the November midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

