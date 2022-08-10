Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top aide arrested for making ‘seditious’ remarks





A close aide to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday after removing a private television channel for airing his interview deemed seditious and a threat to national security.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill, who is also Khan’s spokesman, appeared on an ARY News program on Monday and sharply criticized the Shehbaz Sharif government for trying to bring up the former prime minister. against the army.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a show cause notice to ARY News for broadcasting what it described as “false, hateful and seditious” content based on “absolute disinformation with a clear and to national security by inciting rebellion within the armed forces”.

At the time of the notice’s publication, the channel’s transmission, known for its close ties to Khan and his party, began to be interrupted and eventually its operation was suspended.

The chain’s suspicion was followed by Gill’s arrest.

An Islamabad police spokesman said Gill was arrested for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion”.

Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle levels of the military against the PTI, saying the families of these “substances” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fueling the rage in the government”.

Meanwhile, PTI President Khan called Gills’ arrest a kidnapping.

This is a kidnapping, not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks,” he tweeted.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, Shehbaz Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unknown persons in cars without license plates.”

Former PTI human rights minister Shireen Mazari has claimed the ‘kidnapping’ of Gill and ARY off the air was part of a US regime change plot.

ARY off screen by this civil dictatorship Imported government and now Shahbaz Gill arrested or abducted in Bani Gala Chowk. So it’s clear a critical word and no arrest warrant will be taken away! This is the grand design of the US regime change plot and its accomplices, she tweeted.

— ENDS —

