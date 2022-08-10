Nancy Pelosi calls Xi Jinping a ‘frightened brute’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “frightened tyrant” as Beijing continues its military exercises around Taiwan following its trip to the island.

“I think he’s in a fragile position,” she told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday morning, referring to China’s upcoming election. “He acts like a scared bully.”

Xi is set to secure an unprecedented third term as China’s leader. China has conducted military drills around Taiwan in a blatant show of force as part of its fury over the island’s arrest of the speaker.

Pelosi defended her visit to Taiwan, which infuriated the Chinese, and said she would do it again.

‘Absolutely. No questions asked,’ she told NBC’s Today show when asked.

Pelosi went on a media tour Tuesday morning to discuss her trip. She was also at the White House to join President Joe Biden for his signing of the CHIPS Act. The Biden administration was reportedly unhappy with her visit, though officials have publicly defended the speaker’s right to go.

It is unclear whether the speaker and the president discussed his 24-hour stop on the island.

The 23 million people of self-governing Taiwan live under constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which considers the island its territory and has vowed to take it one day, by force if necessary.

“The Taiwanese people welcomed this visit. The Chinese government may not have done that. But China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan,’ Pelosi told NBC.

She went on to say on Morning Joe, “I don’t think the Chinese president should control the schedules of members of Congress or anyone else wishing to visit Taiwan.” He is trying to isolate Taiwan.

“We didn’t go there to talk about China. We went there to talk about Taiwan,” she added.

She landed in Taipei last Tuesday as part of a longer tour of Southeast Asia.

Over the weekend, China conducted ballistic missile launches and mock sea and air attacks in the skies and seas surrounding Taiwan.

China’s Eastern Theater Command announced on Monday that it will conduct new joint exercises focusing on anti-submarine and maritime assault operations.

The Biden administration had urged Beijing not to use Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as an excuse for a military response.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week: “I really hope that Beijing doesn’t manufacture a crisis or look for an excuse to increase its aggressive military activity. We, countries around the world, believe that escalation serves no one and could have unintended consequences that serve no one’s interests.

Meanwhile, Biden administration officials said Bloomberg that the White House was angry over Pelosi’s unannounced visit to Taiwan.

They said senior National Security Council officials and State Department officials tried to discourage her from the visit, but she refused to cancel the trip, which infuriated Beijing.

Biden officials accused Pelosi of using the trip as a ‘cornerstone of his career’ at a time of very delicate relations with Beijing, according to Bloomberg.