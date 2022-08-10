PM Modi hails new cabinet in Maharashtra, says ‘great mix of experience and passion for ensuring good governance’

The much-delayed expansion of Maharashtra’s 41-day-old ministry saw as many as 17 former ministers sworn in on Tuesday. Only one became minister for the first time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated 18 MPs who were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. Of the total, nine ministers are from the Shiv Sena, while the rest are from the BJP.

The prime minister called the team of Maharashtra cabinet ministers a “great mix of administrative experience”.

Extending his best wishes to the newly sworn in cabinet ministers of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modai said they (the ministers) had “a passion for ensuring good governance”.

“Congratulations to all who were sworn in as Government Ministers of Maharashtra today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and passion for ensuring good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of state,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. .

Earlier on Tuesday, the Eknath Shinde government added 18 ministers to the Maharashtra Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: List of Ministers Who Sworn in

– Sanjay Rathod: A four-term Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal District, he was Minister of Forestry when Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister. He was forced to resign after BJP leaders accused him of suicide of a woman

– Chandrakant Patil – He is the Chairman of Maharashtra BJP and is a two term MLC as well as a first term MP from Western Maharashtra. He served as Minister of Revenue and Persons with Disabilities from 2014 to 2019

– Girish Mahajan: leader of the BJP in northern Maharashtra, he won the Assembly elections six times in a row. He is known for his closeness to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

– Sudhir Mungantiwar: A six-term BJP MP from Chandrapur district in Vidarbha, he served as Minister of Finance and Forestry from 2014 to 2019.

– Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: He is a seven-term MLA for Ahmednagar District and THE Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly while in Congress from 2014 to 2019, but won the Assembly elections in 2019 on BJP ticket

– Ravindra Chavan: BJP leader and three-term MP for Thane District, Chavan served as Minister of State from 2014 to 2019.

– Vijaykumar Gavit: five-term MP, Gavit left the NCP in 2014 to join the BJP. He is from Nandurbar district in northern Maharashtra

– Atul Save: He is a BJP MP for a second term from Marathwada (Dist Aurangabad) and is also a former Minister of State

– Mangal Prabhat Lodha: A five-term BJP MP from Mumbai, Lodha is also chairman of the party’s Mumbai unit. He is a prominent builder and declared assets worth Rs 441 crore in the 2019 Assembly election, making him the richest MP in the state.

– Suresh Khade: He is a second-term BJP MP from Sangli district in western Maharashtra and is also a minister of state.

– Gulabrao Patil: A four-term Shiv Sena MP from Jalgaon district in northern Maharashtra, Patil was a minister in the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray

– Uday Samant: He is a four-term Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri District. He was a minister in the MVA government

– Sandipan Bhumre: A five-term Sena MP from Aurangabad district in Marathwada, Bhumre was also a minister in the previous government

– Dada Bhuse: A four-term Shiv Sena MP from Nashik district in northern Maharashtra, Bhuse was a minister in the MVA government

– Shambhuraj Desai: Sena MP from Satara District for three terms, Desai was deputy minister in the MVA government

– Tanaji Sawant: He is a first-time Sena MP from Osmanabad District and is a former Legislative Council Member and former Minister

– Abdul Sattar: Three-term MP from Marathwadam Sattar was with Congress in his first two terms and joined Sena in 2019

– Deepak Kesarkar: He is a three-term MLA for Shiv Sena and hails from Sindhudurg district and is a former Minister of State.

Notably, there is no woman in the list.

With PTI entries

