The creators of “South Park” have developed a Deepfake Donald Trump movie





“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have gone viral during the pandemic thanks to their surprise deepfake video, “Sassy Justice,” which has racked up more than 2 million views on YouTube since its October 2020 debut. The 14-minute short finds a deepfake Donald Trump, voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, reporting news from Cheyenne, Wyoming under the eponymous moniker. The project was the first piece of content to come out of Deep Voodoo, Stone and Parker’s deepfake production studio.

Stone and Parker said at the time that “Sassy Justice” was born because “we just wanted to poke fun at [deepfakes] because it makes it less scary,” but it turns out the project has its roots in a Donald Trump deepfake movie that Parker and Stone were working on, then scrapped due to the pandemic. The duo revealed the existence of the project in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Not many people know that we were one day away from starting production on the first feature film we’d done since ‘Team America: World Police,'” Parker said. “We were going to start filming the day the pandemic stopped everything. It took months and months to prepare for this movie, to just say, “No, it’s over.” I went to the office to start packing my things because I was in a bit of a shock.

Stone said the deepfake movie was “kind of on hold.” Why? “It was very timely and the opportunity passed,” added Parker. “We would have to rethink in depth to do that now.”

Stone and Parker founded Deep Voodoo because of the movie they planned to make. “It was going to be ‘Deep Fake: The Movie’,” Parker said. “It was about this guy who looked exactly like Trump because we deeply simulate Trump’s face on him. And it was this whole funny thing because of course it ends with Trump just naked and impersonating through the wringer and everything, and that’s why it was so funny and so timely.

Serafinowicz was going to voice Trump’s deepfake, just like he did in “Sassy Justice.” Stone added, “Even though the script was kind of timely, we ended up keeping the deeply fake part of the studio.”

Deep Voodoo ended up working on “Sassy Justice” instead once the feature film deepfake project fell through due to the pandemic. The studio would later partner with Kendrick Lamar for their “The Heart Part 5” video, which went viral for using deepfake technology to put Will Smith’s faces and more on Lamar’s body. The video, which debuted on May 8, has been viewed more than 38 million times on YouTube.

As for the scrapped deepfake movie, will it end up being made? “I do not know, [Trump] might work again,” Stone said, noting that an opportune window might eventually open for the project to be realized.

