Anas Sarwar tells Boris Johnson to ‘f*** and do something else’ after No 10





BORIS Johnson is an attention seeker who should be doing something else when he leaves Downing Street, says Anas Sarwar.

The Scottish Labor leader said the Prime Minister was so hungry for publicity it would be impossible for him to leave the spotlight, but people should try to ignore him.

Let’s get politics back to a decent place, he told an Edinburgh Fringe audience. Mr Sarwar also said the continued chaos of Mr Johnson’s premiership was a deliberate tactic to distract and exhaust the public, adding: It’s a survival technique. Glasgow’s MSP made the comments on Ayesha Hazarikas comedy talk show State of the Nation at Gilded Balloon Teviot. Discussing Mr Johnson’s options after Number 10, he said: I don’t think he will return as leader – and if there was any potential for him to return, that would mean the Tories are in a very, very bad position. He’s an attention seeker. Similar to [President] Trump, the big mistake people made with Trump was that they thought he had an ideology. In fact, Trump doesn’t believe in anything, and neither does Boris Johnson. The one thing they never believed in was themselves. And they see it as reality TV. They don’t care if you like the show. They don’t care if you hate the show. They just want to make sure you watch the show. And that is how we should see these politicians. Don’t give them the attention they need. Let them do what they are going to do with their lives. They can piss off and do other things. And actually, let’s bring politics down to a decent level where it’s about people, not politicians. Asked how he thinks British politics has gotten to such a low point in recent years, with Partygate and other scandals, Mr Sarwar replied: This is a deliberate Conservative Party tactic. It’s a replica, in fact, of what Donald Trump does in the United States – rely on constant chaos, which means another tragedy happens, another crisis happens, another controversy happens, the circus keep going and you’ll be fine. And that’s all it was – to save time. Save time for the next crisis, go to that one. Save time for the next crisis, go to that one. Save time for the next crisis. And it’s a deliberate tactic, which helps feed the machine, feeds their right-wing press in terms of the Telegraph or other places, and the social media bubble and so on. Because the media don’t have the same level of capacity and resources that they did 10 years ago, 15 years ago now, and so they evolve with history. And it’s all a survival technique. And the people who are paying the price are the people who voted for these governments to gain power, while everything they do is used to keep politicians in power, own the economy, own democracy, and own our country. does not change, it gets worse in the process. Also appearing on the panel, Labour-supporting comedian and podcast host Matt Forde caused groans from the public when he predicted Mr Johnson could be a constant public presence in public life after quitting to be prime minister. He said: I think he would just keep writing bad books, giving terrible speeches. I think we’ll see more of it in a few years. I think he’s someone who’s addicted to the attention rush. I don’t think he is interested in changing the world or society. He just wants cameras and lights on him. Hell will probably be here [on stage] in a few years. Former SNP leader Alex Salmond and former Scottish Socialist Party leader Tommy Sheridan both made broadcasts on the Fringe after taking the helm.

