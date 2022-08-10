The diplomatic activism of Joko Widodo

From the trip to kyiv and Moscow to that in East Asia, where he met Xi Jinping, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk-yeol. The Indonesian president seeks to strengthen the diplomatic and economic dimensions of the last part of his second term, continuing to “row between two cliffs”

marten July 26 and the President of theIndonesiaJoko Widodo the first head of statesince when war broke out in Ukraine, land in Beijing for an official meeting with Xi Jinping. the first leg of a short Asian tour that last week brought President Jokowi, com known at home, for shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Widodo overtook meyou of his second presidential term and in November of thishost year the G20, while thenext year the rotating presidency ofAsian: valuable opportunities to relaunch its diplomatic and economic agenda. Jokowi indeed succeeded in winning the 2014 and then 2019 elections with an electoral program made of great economic promises and major industrial revival projects, convincing the layers less well off than the population. Llast of these projects, but not in size, building a new capital forIndonesia, Archipelago : a $30 billion project that he hopes to complete by the end of his term in 2024. For these reasons, multilateral assemblies and state trips are seen above all by the Indonesian presidency n a internal policy perspective to obtain financing and to show itself as a reliable country.

Chinese leaders are doing shown to be very willing to open the doors of Widodo’s house. Xi Jinping has it like this could have underlined like thisa between Indonesia and China is a Partnership strategic which demonstrates the successes ofa Belt and Road to the southern countries of the world. Also congratulating President Widodo for his commitment to Farsi communication bridge between theUkraine and Russia, after the visits to the two countries last June, Xi was able to recall how there are alternatives to the Western bloc which would like to impose its global agenda on the G20, also demanding the exclusion of Russia.

LIndonesia is also playing a key role for Beijing why a very important supplier of raw materials such as nickel, coal, copper and natural gas, as well as a huge market for Chinese investment allabroad. The same goes for Widodo which in those years he saw China becomes its first trading partner : IChinese import ofIndonesia grew up in the first semester of thatyear by 34% compared tolast year (with a rate only lower than in Russia) Frn 2021 the volume of trade between the two was estimated at around $110 billion, while Chinese investment in the same year was $3.2 billion.

After the success of his visit to Beijing on Wednesday Jokowi landed in Tokyo where yes holding a joint press conference with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He also pointed out how theIndonesia sucks a strategic partnerindispensable for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and for Japan to participate for the first time in joint military exercises Garuda Shield in Indonesia at the beginning of August, at the same time as the United States and Australia. Kishida also pledged $318 million in infrastructure project investments and to further tighten commercial ties with a bilateral agreement by the end ofyear. Always Wednesday the minister ofIndonesian economy announcement that Toyota plans to invest $1.8 billion in the country to produce electric vehicles over the next 5 years. AlsoMitsubishi has announced investments in the production of hybrid and battery-powered vehicles.

Similar statements also came on Thursday morning when Jokowi landed in South Korea and met CEOs of major South Korean companies including Hyundai, POSCO and Samsung, signing these agreements and memoranda for investment in Indonesia. He followed soon after I meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol . On the table once again the investment agreements: Yoon notably mentioned the signing of a memorandum between the two countries on the project for the new capital Nusantara, indicating this ISouth Korea’s experience in building the city of Sejong will be an excellent reference forIndonesia. Both then underlined thethe importance of deepening cooperation under the banner ofIPEF (Indo-Pacific economic framework), launched by the United States in May to which the two lIndonesia and South Korea, but also Japan and 11 other countries in the region. Finally, the two leaders promised each other to continue their collaboration in the field of defense which has so far led to the birth of the KF-21 fighter planes.

Pto quote theformer Indonesian Vice President Mohammad Hatta, today in the competition between the United States and China for theIndo-Pacific lIndonesia continues row between two cliffs.

