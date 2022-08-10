Politics
The diplomatic activism of Joko Widodo
From the trip to kyiv and Moscow to that in East Asia, where he met Xi Jinping, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk-yeol. The Indonesian president seeks to strengthen the diplomatic and economic dimensions of the last part of his second term, continuing to “row between two cliffs”
marten July 26 and the President of theIndonesiaJoko Widodo the first head of statesince when war broke out in Ukraine, land in Beijing for an official meeting with Xi Jinping. the first leg of a short Asian tour that last week brought President Jokowi, com known at home, for shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Widodo overtook meyou of his second presidential term and in November of thishost year the G20, while thenext year the rotating presidency ofAsian: valuable opportunities to relaunch its diplomatic and economic agenda. Jokowi indeed succeeded in winning the 2014 and then 2019 elections with an electoral program made of great economic promises and major industrial revival projects, convincing the layers less well off than the population. Llast of these projects, but not in size, building a new capital forIndonesia, Archipelago: a $30 billion project that he hopes to complete by the end of his term in 2024. For these reasons, multilateral assemblies and state trips are seen above all by the Indonesian presidencyn ainternal policy perspective to obtain financing and to show itself as a reliable country.
Chinese leaders are doing shown to be very willing to open the doors of Widodo’s house. Xi Jinping has it like this could have underlined like thisa between Indonesia and China is a Partnership strategic which demonstrates the successes ofa Belt and Road to the southern countries of the world. Also congratulating President Widodo for his commitment to Farsi communication bridge between theUkraine and Russia, after the visits to the two countries last June, Xi was able to recall how there are alternatives to the Western bloc which would like to impose its global agenda on the G20, also demanding the exclusion of Russia.
LIndonesia is also playing a key role for Beijing why a very important supplier of raw materials such as nickel, coal, copper and natural gas, as well as a huge market for Chinese investment allabroad. The same goes for Widodo which in those years he saw China becomes its first trading partner: IChinese import ofIndonesia grew up in the first semester of thatyear by 34% compared tolast year (with a rate only lower than in Russia) Frn 2021 the volume of trade between the two was estimated at around $110 billion, while Chinese investment in the same year was $3.2 billion.
After the success of his visit to Beijing on Wednesday Jokowi landed in Tokyo where yes holding a joint press conference with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He also pointed out how theIndonesia sucks a strategic partnerindispensable for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and for Japan to participate for the first time in joint military exercises Garuda Shield in Indonesia at the beginning of August, at the same time as the United States and Australia. Kishida also pledged $318 million in infrastructure project investments and to further tighten commercial ties with a bilateral agreement by the end ofyear. Always Wednesday the minister ofIndonesian economy announcement that Toyota plans to invest $1.8 billion in the country to produce electric vehicles over the next 5 years. AlsoMitsubishi has announced investments in the production of hybrid and battery-powered vehicles.
Similar statements also came on Thursday morning when Jokowi landed in South Korea and met CEOs of major South Korean companies including Hyundai, POSCO and Samsung, signing these agreements and memoranda for investment in Indonesia. He followed soon after Imeeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. On the table once again the investment agreements: Yoon notably mentioned the signing of a memorandum between the two countries on the project for the new capital Nusantara, indicating this ISouth Korea’s experience in building the city of Sejong will be an excellent reference forIndonesia. Both then underlined thethe importance of deepening cooperation under the banner ofIPEF (Indo-Pacific economic framework), launched by the United States in May to which the two lIndonesia and South Korea, but also Japan and 11 other countries in the region. Finally, the two leaders promised each other to continue their collaboration in the field of defense which has so far led to the birth of the KF-21 fighter planes.
Pto quote theformer Indonesian Vice President Mohammad Hatta, today in the competition between the United States and China for theIndo-Pacific lIndonesia continues row between two cliffs.
By Francesco Gianotti
Sources
2/ https://www.china-files.com/lattivismo-diplomatico-di-joko-widodo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket South African ex-umpire Koertzen dies in car accident | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM August 10, 2022
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday August 9 August 10, 2022
- Taiwan military drills simulate response to Chinese attack – BBC News August 10, 2022
- Chromecast with Google TV review: simple yet effective August 10, 2022
- You won’t get monkeypox at MARTA in Atlanta.here is how you can August 10, 2022