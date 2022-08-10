Donald Trump has been preparing for this moment for a long time





Comment this story

Comment

Few things have made former Vice President Mike Pence’s designs more evident on a 2024 presidential bid than his tweet following the FBI’s search for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Pence and Trump have been at political disagreements for months, with Trump endorsing Republican candidates who embrace his bogus claims about the 2020 election and Pence endorsing their opponents. Pence has good reason to be frustrated with Trump, of course, given that the former president not only tried to lay all the blame for Joe Biden’s presidency on him, but also actively stoked anger at Pence then. that furious rioters closed in on January 6. , 2021.

Yet Pences response to the research was not to urge Americans to suspend judgment until we know more! details of the warrant or wider investigation that prompted it. Instead, it was to echo Trump’s deeply political line of argument.

He shared the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of President Trump’s personal residence, Pence wrote. After years of FBI agents found to have acted on political motives during our administration, the Justice Department’s appearance of continued partisanship must be addressed.

This response, as a whole, is exactly what Donald Trump has worked hard to instill since at least 2016.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

Let’s start with this deafening claim from Pence in the past 24 hours that the FBI has been shown to have targeted Trump politically. Set aside Pence’s self-incriminating framing (that the FBI was acting on a political motivation during the Trump-Pence administration), and remember where this idea originated.

Trump’s first foray into FBI bashing came during the 2016 campaign, when he criticized the bureau for not pressing charges against his opponent, Hillary Clinton. After all, he argued, she had kept classified information at her house (in the form of emails). How could the FBI investigation not result in an indictment? (In another context, this would seem like a clumsy foreshadowing.)

Trump then began launching the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as politically motivated shortly after his victory. The rationale was simple and by now quite familiar: he didn’t want anyone to think he had lost the race, but for Russian involvement. So he castigated. On January 10, 2017, with few details, he said the investigation was a witch hunt, a position he has not since moderated.

The FBI searched former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago Club on August 8 as part of an investigation to determine if any presidential documents had been mishandled. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)

Pence’s argument that the FBI was politically motivated certainly stems in large part from the narrative that Trump and his allies have constructed to support this position. The revelation that senior officials had disparaged Trump in text messages became the basis for a shaky story about the FBI spinning a case solely to cause political damage to the president.

(The fact that allegations that members of Trump’s campaign were tied to Russia only emerged after the election was over was explained by the fact that the FBI was looking to leverage Trump. The fact that there were genuine ties between the Trump team and the Russian actors was simply ignored.)

The idea that the FBI targeted Trump for political reasons has never been supported by either an internal review or the explicitly political one headed by Trump’s attorney general, William P. Barr. A 2019 inspector general report found no documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions to open the four individual investigations into people connected to the Trump campaign. The Barr Inquiry led by Special Counsel John Durham is ongoing but has failed entirely to demonstrate that the Russia investigation was not justified by the facts available at the time.

Trump actively fueled the idea that the FBI was out to catch him for a very obvious reason: He made sure his supporters and allies in the conservative media would approach investigations into his actions as suspects themselves. It also had an added benefit: if the FBI launched new investigations, his team would already be conditioned to respond with skepticism.

Of course, there’s no reason a Republican should immediately intervene when searching for Mar-a-Lago on Monday. They could just wait and see, wait to find out why the search was done, and offer an assessment at that point.

But that’s not the culture of the modern Republican Party. Instead, there are rewards to be gained by acting quickly to designate the probe as suspicious. Following an example set in part by Trump himself, GOP officials have rushed to pitch products in the robust market of social media comments. Research’s most outrageous whistleblower could gain more attention and more followers and possibly more weight. A number of people scrambled to raise money on the news, including GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who suggested angry donors are contributing to the party’s Senate candidate in Georgia; JD Vance, candidate for the Senate in Ohio; and Trump himself.

One reason the search for Mar-a-Lago could unite [the] different factions of the party, as one Trump aide told Politico, is that he is not pro-Trump but anti-FBI. Republicans in the pro and less pro-Trump segments of the GOP can express their outrage at a group that Republicans are prepared to be wary of. Outrage to a government department that can be presented as the swamp or the deep state or even the elites, depending on who is doing the casting.

Trump’s effort to portray research as the work of radical left Democrats has its own value for conservative politicians or members of the media. If you want to appeal to a Republican audience, it’s valuable to frame this as Democrats versus Trump. More than three-quarters of Republicans still view Trump favorably, down slightly from the peak of the 2020 campaign. That includes more than half who view him very favorably. The Democratic Party, meanwhile, is viewed favorably by virtually no Republicans.

That, too, is part of a concerted effort by Trump, who has focused heavily as president on heightening partisan tensions to bolster the loyalty of right-wing voters. It went like clockwork. Republicans may not have liked Trump in 2016, but they preferred him to Hillary Clinton. Over the years, affection for Trump was correlated with hatred for his enemies. Launch the FBI on the left and you gain support on the right.

You’ve probably noticed how Pence’s fortunes have fared since 2020. Never as popular as Trump, he saw his favor with the GOP tank following Trump’s criticism of him. But he still wants their votes, so he offers his assessment with practiced assiduity: Surely the FBI is a problem.

Compare Pence with another former elected official, former Texas congressman Will Hurd. His appreciation? Of course, it makes sense that Trump could have been the target of an FBI investigation, based on what we already know!

Trump and his attorneys admitted to and then turned over presidential documents improperly taken and stored outside the White House. Of course, the FBI had probable cause to seek more.

— Will Hurd (@WillHurd) August 9, 2022

But that’s not a reality that many Republicans recognize, if they even face it. In a poll released Tuesday, 2 in 5 Americans said they believe Trump should face criminal charges related to the Capitol riot. Among the Republicans, it was 3%. And it’s the Capitol riot, not something vague like maybe having classified documents in his house.

Trump spent a lot of time and energy portraying the FBI as untrustworthy. This meant misrepresenting the bureaus’ work and making false claims about their motives. He worked even harder to impose a structure of loyalty within his base.

Monday night, all that hard work paid off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/08/09/donald-trump-has-been-preparing-this-moment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos