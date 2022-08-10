Turkey resumes gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean | Energy News

Nearly two years after Turkey halted offshore gas explorations in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean, a Turkish drillship has left the port of Mersin to search for gas in the region.

The Abdullhamid Han drillship set sail on Tuesday with the blessing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the vessel would operate 55 km (34.2 miles) off the Turkish coast in an area within the sovereign territory of Turkey. country.

The survey and drilling work that we carry out in the Mediterranean is on our sovereign territory. We don’t need to receive anyone’s permission or consent for this, Erdogan said at a ship launching ceremony.

The eastern Mediterranean, with its vast natural gas potential, could become a flashpoint for regional and wider disputes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a global energy crisis and prompted importers to rush to find alternative sources of hydrocarbons.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez had announced on July 26 that the 238-metre-long (781ft) latest-generation drillship would leave Turkey for an unspecified destination.

A day before Donmez’s announcement, Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said Europe’s drive to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas had boosted the strategic importance of its offshore discoveries.

Europe is a good potential customer for Cypriot gas, Pilides told Bloomberg. The EU has confirmed that natural gas will remain a transitional fuel until 2049 as part of the green transition, so companies now have the comfort of being able to secure long-term contracts.

Gas exploration has continued in the Cypriot offshore blocks since the discovery of gas deposits in the early 2000s. Preliminary results from the latest appraisal drilling carried out this week by a consortium comprising Frances Total and Italy’s ENI have confirmed d natural gas deposits in Block 6 of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus.

Pilides said that as a small country, Cyprus does not need a lot of natural gas for domestic purposes, leaving more for export.

But Turkey, which in 2019 paid a $40 billion gas import bill and does not recognize Cyprus as a sovereign state entitled to its own EEZ, has asserted its sovereign right to drill energy reserves in the off the divided island.

Turkey has a long-term plan to be an energy hub in the region and play an important role in EU energy security, Umud Shokri, a senior Turkish foreign policy adviser, told Al Jazeera.

His ambitions were, however, repeatedly frustrated. In January 2019, the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, a multinational body headquartered in Cairo, brought together governments including Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but excluded Turkey.

A year later, Cyprus, Greece and Israel signed an agreement to build the 1,872 kilometer (1,163 mile) EastMed gas pipeline to transport Cypriot offshore gas to Greece and Italy. While partially cutting off Turkish-claimed maritime areas would have been the quickest and cheapest route, the project avoided those areas.

Turkey is left out of the equation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Shokri said.

The Cyprus Question

Cyprus has long been disputed between Turkish and Greek Cypriots. in 1974, a military coup in Cyprus aimed at uniting the island with mainland Greece led to a Turkish invasion of the northern third of the island and a lasting division.

The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus does not recognize the right of the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, an EU member since 2004, to grant exploration rights to foreign companies without its consent.

Ankara sent Turkish oil and gas drilling vessels to southern Cyprus waters in May 2019 as part of its Mavi Vatan (Blue Homeland) naval expansion doctrine.

In November 2019, a month after sending the Yavuz drillship to exploration blocks that the Greek Cypriot authorities had awarded to ENI and Total, Turkey signed two memorandums of understanding with Libya, the government agreeing national (GNA) recognized by the UN expanding Turkey’s maritime borders with the north. African country. This decision paved the way for Greece to sign a similar agreement with Egypt in August 2020 to delimit their respective maritime jurisdictions.

Greece and Turkey were on the brink of military confrontation in August and September 2020, after Turkey launched its seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis accompanied by a small naval fleet to explore for oil and gas in areas that the Greece claims as part of its continental shelf and EEZ but Turkey disputes this.

Tensions simmered until Turkey halted offshore gas exploration in December 2020, shortly after the EU threatened economic sanctions and Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.

On the Turkish Cypriot side of the divided city of Nicosia, Cavit Atalar, the head of the petroleum and natural gas engineering department at Near East University, welcomed Abdulhamid Han’s departure.

Turkey had to act to ensure that our rights were respected, he said.

He said the Cyprus dispute needed to be resolved before anyone could go any further with gas exploration off Cyprus.

We cannot let the Greeks act as if they own Cyprus, which they are not.

On the other side of the wall separating the capital, Theodoros Tsakiris, an energy expert at the University of Nicosia, expressed concern about the possibility of a resumption of exploration activities in disputed waters but said that they would not be an obstacle to the development of regional reserves.

Cyprus will not stop the monetization of reserves in the EEZ, the analyst told Al Jazeera.

At the same time, the Cypriot authorities are unlikely to comply with Northern Cyprus’s demand for a seat at the table when awarding drilling rights.

Asking a secessionist entity for permission to negotiate with ENI or Total is tantamount to recognizing it as a legitimate interlocutor at the international level, Tsakiris said.

Relaunch the EastMed pipeline

The dispute is also a problem for the European Union. According to Tsakiris, Cypriot fields alone could offer Europe more than all of Azerbaijan’s net gas exports, a country the bloc has recently turned to for increased supplies.

This is very important as there is no domestic demand and Cyprus could export essentially 100% of what is discovered, provided it is commercially viable, the analyst said.

Besides Cypriot fields, the EU is also counting on increased imports from Israel, which is also engaged in a maritime border dispute with neighboring Lebanon.

To transfer gas reserves from the eastern Mediterranean region, the EU has also considered the possibility of reviving the six billion euro ($6.1 billion) EastMed gas pipeline, although the United States has withdrawn their support in January due to concerns about his technical and business capabilities. viability.

All the gas projects that had been shut down are now resurfacing, Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz, an energy expert at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), told Al Jazeera, adding that the energy companies are aggressively lobbying the EU.

EastMed might be economically viable now because energy prices are very high, but that probably won’t be the case in the long term, the expert added.

Meanwhile, she said cleaner, cheaper options were being ignored. There’s so much interest in building new energy terminals, even though we can more easily reduce demand, Jaller-Makarewicz said, citing heat pumps as one way to achieve that goal.

While new energy solutions must be found, investing in long-term infrastructure in a fractured region risks making the Eastern Mediterranean the eye of a new geopolitical storm.

You have to ask yourself, is it really worth it? said Jaller-Makarewicz.