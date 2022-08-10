Who is the Pak Neutral? Exclusive





Even as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan kept blaming a neutral for making him do unimportant tasks when he was in government, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khans on Tuesday. chief of staff and party leader Shahbaz Gill charged with treason amid major drama.

On Monday, Gill called for rebellion within Pakistan’s armed forces and called on officers to defy certain orders from high command.

Sources say this is the start and other PTI leaders will soon be arrested. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan called the kidnapping an arrest of Gills.

Who is the neutral? Is there a connection with the arrest? What does this mean for Khan and his party? CNN-News18 gets exclusive details.

THE NEUTRAL PERSON

For some time Imran Khan has been accusing a neutral.

Khan made the neutral reference as part of his filing of the presidential reference against Judge Qazi Faez Isa, the arrest of Rana Sanaullah in a drug case, and many others.

He also went so far as to blame the neutral for dethroning him as prime minister. Khan alleged that the neutral asked him to appoint the current chief election commissioner and that he worked against the PTI.

However, Khan could regain power with the help of the neutral, sources say.

The general design is neutral, perhaps army chief of staff Qamar Javed Bajwa or general Faiz Hamid. But they are both not the neutral mentioned by Khan.

According to sources at GHQ Rawalpindi, the neutral Khan that Khan constantly refers to is Lt. Gen. Gafoor.

CNN-News18 previously reported on how much pressure Khan was under and that at some point he would be in serious trouble.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan sent a notice to Khan and ordered him to personally appear on August 23 in the hearing in the banned funding case against his party. The election watchdog ruled that Khans PTI had received funds from 34 foreign nationals and business tycoon Arif Naqvi. Khans PTI and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disagree. Khan accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased.

THE REACTIONS

This is a kidnapping, not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks, Khan tweeted.

This is a kidnapping, not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all this to make us accept a government of crooks supported by foreigners. pic.twitter.com/3NYS1BCjtf

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022

PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry said Gill was abducted by men who came in vehicles without license plates from Banigala chowk.

#ReleaseShahbazGill pic.twitter.com/sZTEbUm0eN

PTI (@PTIofficial) August 9, 2022

On July 17, Punjab police had arrested Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh.

He was arrested for allegedly visiting different polling stations during the by-elections in the city with his security guards dressed as FC members.

He was later released on the orders of a district magistrate.

With the contributions of the agency

