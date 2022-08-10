Pence says FBI raid on Trump raises concern, Garland press





Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America’s Foundation Student Conference July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pence presented a conservative platform and answered questions about Taiwan and its relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Nathan Howard | Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” about the FBI’s raid of ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort residence, calling it “unprecedented and urging the Department of Justice to explain the shocking decision.

“No former President of the United States has ever had his personal residence raided in American history,” Pence said in a trio of tweets.

Pence’s statement came a day after Trump announced that a ‘large group of FBI agents’ had carried out an unannounced ‘raid’ on the resort town of Palm Beach, Florida, which is Trump’s official residence. since leaving the White House.

“They even broke into my safe!” said Trump, who was in New York on Monday when the FBI raided his home.

The search was related to a Justice Department investigation into whether laws were broken when 15 White House document boxes containing documents marked as classified ended up at Mar-a-Lago instead of the National Archives , NBC News and other outlets reported.

To obtain a search warrant, federal investigators must show a judge that there are probable grounds to believe that a crime has been committed and that there may be evidence related to that crime at the location. they target.

There are several active investigations at the state and federal levels regarding Trump, his company and his family. In addition to the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago records, the Justice Department is reportedly investigating the events leading up to the Capitol Riot.

A federal grand jury has also been set up in Georgia as part of an investigation into efforts by Trump and others to interfere in that state’s 2020 election. The New York Attorney General’s Office is leading also a civilian investigation into the business practices of the Trump Organization.

Pence’s tweets echoed complaints from other Republicans who say the Justice Department and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unfairly targeting Trump and his political allies.

“After years of FBI agents found to have acted out of political motivation during our administration, the Justice Department’s appearance of continued partisanship must be addressed,” Pence wrote.

“Yesterday’s action undermines public confidence in our justice system and Attorney General Garland must be held accountable to the American people for why this action was taken and he must do so immediately,” Pence tweeted.

The statement marked a rare public reference to Trump by his former vice president. Trump and his supporters have lambasted Pence since resisting the ex-president’s calls to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Pence on January 6, 2021 dismissed a dubious legal theory pushed by Trump and his allies. They claimed the vice president had the power to withhold electoral college results from key states.

Pence’s refusal to reject legally certified electoral votes contributed to the fury of thousands of Trump supporters, who descended on Capitol Hill and stormed the building. The riot forced lawmakers and Pence into hiding and delayed Congress from confirming Biden’s victory over Trump.

The House select committee investigating the riot said Pence’s life was in danger on Jan. 6.

A police car is seen outside the residence of former U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida August 8, 2022.

Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images

Pence, who appears to be eyeing a future presidential election, said in February that he believed “Trump was wrong” to believe the vice president could unilaterally reject the results of the presidential election.

“And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the idea that anyone could choose the American president,” the former vice president said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, another Republican whose relationship with Trump has soured, was remarkably quiet on the raid on Tuesday afternoon.

But many of Trump’s GOP allies expressed outrage at the Justice Department after Monday’s raid and suggested politics motivated the raid.

“I’ve seen enough,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said in a statement late Monday. The DOJ “has reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization,” he said.

McCarthy has vowed to investigate the department and “leave no stone unturned” after November’s midterm elections, when Republicans could take control of the House.

“Attorney General Garland, save your paperwork and clean your calendar,” his statement added.

Other vocal Trump supporters in Congress echoed McCarthy.

“If the FBI can attack an American President, imagine what they can do to you,” tweeted House Republican Conference President Elise Stefanik of New York.

“Launching such an investigation of a former president so close to an election is more than problematic,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C.

The two Republican US senators from Florida, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, have accused the Biden administration of persecuting political enemies.

