As Prime Minister Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha obstacle, some House truths

During the farewell of outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha President Venkaiah Naidus on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again raised concerns about the functioning of the House. He said that while the Rajya Sabha had every right to pass, reject or amend bills submitted to it by the Lok Sabha, blocking or blocking them was not befitting a parliamentary democracy.

This House certainly has the right to give its assent or to mark its dissent on bills that have come from the other House. This Assembly can adopt, reject or amend them. But the concept of holding them back or hindering them is not in our democracy, the prime minister said.

The BJP currently has 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, well below the midterm of 119 in the 237-member House (eight seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha, whose total membership is 245). But he had no trouble passing laws with the help of parties such as the YSR Congress Party (nine MPs), Biju Janata Dal (nine MPs) and AIADMK (four members). In addition, there are seven members from smaller parties such as Sikkim Democratic Front, Republican Party of India, Asom Gana Parishad, People’s National Party, Mizo National Front and People’s United Party.

The lack of numbers alone hasn’t stopped the party from passing controversial bills such as the Farm Bills (now repealed), the Instant Triple Talaq Ban Bill, and the Constitutional Amendment Bill. branching off Jammu and Kashmir into union territories through skillful management of the floors.

Monday’s speech is not the first time Modi has raised concerns about the functioning of the House of Elders. In 2019, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on its 250th session, the Prime Minister said that the Rajya Sabha is about checks and balances and is absolutely essential for Indian democracy. The debates must be numerous and effective. But, there is also a difference between checking and blocking (and between) balancing and blocking, he added.

In 2017, the Prime Minister criticized opposition members of the Upper House for blocking a bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for the Backward Classes, questioning why they had stopped its passage at the Rajya Sabha as he aimed to benefit the backward castes. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 was passed by both Houses of Parliament the following year, granting constitutional status to the body.

Two years earlier, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on commitment to the constitution, Modi quoted N Gopalaswami Ayyangar, who was a member of the constitution drafting committee, as saying that the upper house had a responsibility to ensure that it does not create obstacles in the legislative process and administrative functioning.

The Prime Minister is not the only member of the BJP to have expressed reservations about the functioning of the Rajya Sabhas. During a deadlock in Parliament in 2016, BJP MP for Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, voiced the extreme view that the Rajya Sabha should be abolished as it serves no purpose. Saini made a similar comment the following year, saying the Rajya Sabha had done nothing but block legislative work and cause serious damage to the country.

In 2015, the late Arun Jaitley, then union finance minister, said this was a serious matter in a parliamentary democracy where, bill after bill, the wisdom of a directly elected House is questioned by the Chamber elected by indirect suffrage. Jaitley made the comment while responding to criticism of an alleged decision to slip into legislation as a finance bill to circumvent the Rajya Sabha.

Jaitley was responding to criticism over alleged attempts to slip in legislation as a finance bill so he could circumvent Rajya Sabha. While a Bill can be introduced in either House of Parliament, a Money Bill cannot be introduced in the Upper House. It can only be introduced into the Lok Sabha with the prior recommendation of the President for introduction into the lower house. If there is a dispute as to whether a bill is a money bill or not, the final decision rests with the President and is not subject to challenge. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari had previously denounced the liberal interpretation of what constitutes a finance bill and made an informal plea not to allow the dignity of the Rajya Sabha to be eroded.

Debates of the Constituent Assembly

The broader issue of the appropriateness and usefulness of a second chamber was debated in the Constituent Assembly.

During the discussion of the report of the Union Constitution Committee, it was argued both that a second chamber would be an obstacle in the wheel of progress and that it would be truly representative of the great diversity of India.

Responding to the debate, N Gopalaswami Ayyangar pleaded for balance. All we expect from the second chamber is perhaps to hold dignified debates on important issues and to delay bills that may be the result of passions of the moment, and we also give the opportunity, perhaps, to experienced people who would be willing to participate in the debate Overall, the balance of thought is in favor of having such a House and ensuring that it does not interfere with legislation or administration .

For the Founding Fathers, delays in the passage of legislation through the Upper House were therefore not an irritant but rather an essential feature and function of the parliamentary system, providing more scope for scrutiny, creating an atmosphere of greater responsibility of the executive and essentially supplementing the first chamber in its work. At the same time, they were keen to ensure that important legislation would not be undermined by attempts to achieve these goals.

The Constituent Assembly passed the motion on July 28, 1947, and the Council of States was constituted on April 3, 1952. The name Rajya Sabha was adopted on August 23, 1954.

Perhaps the first instance of conflict between the two chambers arose in 1953 after C. C. Biswas, head of the Rajya Sabha and minister of justice Jawaharlal Nehrus, made some remarks about the presidents’ decision to certify the bill Indian Income Tax (Amendment) 1952, as a Silver Note. The matter was resolved after Nehru’s intervention. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha on May 6, 1953, he also explained the equality of status between the Houses, its philosophical foundations and contours.

The Parliament consists of two chambers, each functioning in the field assigned to it by the Constitution. We derive authority from this Constitution. Calling either of these Houses the Upper House or the Lower House is not correct. Neither House alone constitutes Parliament. The two Houses together form the Parliament of India. There can be no constitutional differences between the two Houses, as the final authority is the Constitution itself. This Constitution treats the two chambers equally, except in certain financial matters which must be the exclusive competence of the House of the People.