Xi Jinping responds to letter from teachers and students in Malta

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently responded to a letter from China Corner teachers and students at St. Margaret College Secondary School in Malta, encouraging more young Maltese people to actively participate in people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries. .

In his letter, Xi said that through the efforts of both sides, the school’s China Corner has contributed positively to increasing knowledge about China among Maltese youth and promoting Sino-Maltese friendship.

Xi wished China Corner even greater success in the future and welcomed faculty members and students to China for exchanges and studies.

Peace and harmony among all states has long been a wonderful aspiration of the Chinese nation for human society, Xi said, adding that it is also the cultural root of the vision to build a community with a shared future for all. humanity.

“We live in a world where history and reality collide, where opportunities and challenges coexist, and where humanity as a whole rises or falls together. Countries should help each other in times of need and choose win-win cooperation if we want to share the fruits of development,” he noted.

Xi said that in order to meet the challenges of global development and international security, China has put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative. .

It is a concrete step by China to galvanize consensus and strength to realize the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi added.