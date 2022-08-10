President Jokowi asks the authorities to reveal the truth about the death of Brigadier J.





Tribunjogja.com – President Joko Widodo has again asked the police to reveal as clearly as possible the case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J. Jokowi asked the authorities not to hesitate to reveal the truth about the death of Brigadier J. “From the beginning, I said, investigate thoroughly, do not hesitate, hide nothing, reveal the truth as it is,” Jokowi said in a written statement, after the Kijing terminal was inaugurated. at the Port of Pontianak in Mempawah Regency. , West Kalimantan (West Kalimantan), Tuesday (9/9/2022). Speech by President Ri Jokowi during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday (29/6/2022). (DOK. Presidential Secretariat YouTube) According to Jokowi, the case should not reduce public confidence in the police institution. The image of the Police must be preserved. “Don’t let the public trust the police. That’s the most important thing. We have to maintain the image of the police anyway,” Jokowi said. Also Read: Inaugurating Kijing Terminal, Pontianak Port, Jokowi: How Much, Sir? so big like that Previously, the National Commission for Human Rights (Komnas HAM) had asked the Palace to be more strict in demanding the disclosure of the case of the death of Brigadier J or Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat. Read also : Who is the new suspect in the death of Brigadier J? The national police chief announces this afternoon Komnas HAM President Ahmad Taufan Damanik stressed the importance of pressure from the Palace so that the matter can be revealed clearly. I will return to the Istana to request that the Istana press harder, to come out in the open with everyone who is obvious who is wrong yes wrong what is wrong yes he should bear the punishment, Taufan said, during a webinar held on Saturday (6/8/2022). A number of Brimob tactical vehicles in the police criminal investigation unit parking lot, Jakarta, Saturday (6/8/2022). (KOMPAS.com/RAHEL NARDA) Taufan admitted he was angry every time he watched the news of Brigadier Joshua’s death on TV. One of them is a surveillance camera or CCTV footage in an unclear location. He reminded the police to openly provide information regarding the CCTV footage of the Brigadier J shooting incident at the official home of the former head of the Occupation and Safety Division of the Inspector General of the national police, Ferdy Sambo. Read also : How Komnas HAM traced harassment allegations suffered by Ferdy Sambo’s wife, implicates Komnas Perempuan “I’ll report to the president, it’s my linguistic threat to say hey, you’re not lying about CCTV,” Taufan said.

