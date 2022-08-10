Analysis: 4 things to know about the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate





The FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s estate on August 8, 2022 caught Trump by surprise and sparked immediate speculation about exactly why and how the law enforcement agency obtained a search warrant.

My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. They even broke into my safe! Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee, Save America.

Trump brought 15 boxes of classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House and delayed returning the documents to National Archives officials for months.

The FBI and Justice Department have not commented on the raid, but the Justice Department is known to investigate how Trump may have mishandled government secrets. Trump also faces other potential charges from the state of Georgia over his alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Georgia State University legal scholar Clark D. Cunningham, an expert on search warrants and criminal investigations into 2020 election interference, explains what could have led to the raid and what the raid tells us about the state of the federal investigation into Trump’s activities.

1. There are legal obstacles to obtaining a search warrant

United States. The Constitution requires that all search warrants specifically describe the location to be searched and the items to be seized.

This requirement can be traced in part to a famous British case from the 1760s, when agents of King George III searched the home of John Wilkes, an Opposition Member of Parliament, for incriminating papers. The warrant they used was condemned by the courts as a general warrant because it did not specifically name Wilkes, his house, or the seized papers.

Courts and commentators have also criticized the Wilkes warrant for being based on mere suspicion. The American Founders viewed the Wilkes Warrant as an example of what the Constitution should prevent and added the Fourth Amendment requiring that search warrants be issued only on probable cause, supported by oath.

Criminal procedure laws help enforce these constitutional requirements by requiring search warrants to specifically describe evidence of a crime or other unlawfully possessed items.

Only judges can issue search warrants and they must conclude, based on sworn testimony, that there is probable cause that such evidence or items will be found in the location described in the warrant.

This means that a judge must have found there was probable cause that a crime had been committed or that Trump illegally possessed items taken from the White House. The FBI’s request for a search warrant could also have indicated concern that these documents might be destroyed or moved off the premises.

2. There are also potential political obstacles

In February 2020, then-Attorney General William Bar announced new restrictions that require the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to obtain authorization from the Attorney General before investigating presidential candidates or their staff.

Barrs’ successor, Attorney General Merrick Garland, kept the policy in place under general Justice Department guidelines that attempt to prevent politically motivated investigations.

This means that this research would not have taken place without Garlands’ approval. Given the generally strong tradition of political independence at the Justice Department, it’s no surprise that President Joe Biden and his aides weren’t told about the raid in advance and found out about it on Twitter. .

3. The FBI may have found more than they were looking for.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 1990 case that police executing a warrant to search for the proceeds of a robbery could also lawfully seize weapons that were in plain view.

Assuming that the FBI’s warrant only authorized the search for classified documents from the White House, should the FBI discover in plain view other evidence of crimes related to the 2020 election or the Jan. 6, 2021, insurgency of the Capitol, they probably could have taken that too.

4. There may be a link to possible Trump election interference

A federal grand jury, at the request of the Department of Justice, is investigating the presence of potentially classified documents at Mar-a-Lago since at least early May 2022. It seems likely that something has happened recently to prompt this urgent search. . One possibility is that the search warrant was issued based on information gathered in one or more of the criminal investigations involving interference in the 2020 election.

The Department of Justice notably obtained a warrant on July 12, 2022 to search the cell phone of John Eastman, former Trump lawyer. As House committee hearings on Jan. 6 revealed, Eastman was a key architect of the congressional planto bloc to certify Bidens’ victory.

There is no doubt that the Justice Department had compelling, perhaps damning, legal justifications for conducting this unprecedented search of the home of a former president. However, the secrecy required for Justice Department investigations and grand jury proceedings means the country will have to be patient, as justifications for the search can only become public if and when criminal charges are filed.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

