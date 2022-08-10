Politics
Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson is ‘responsible for his own downfall’ and is cheered by Tories
Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson is 'responsible for his own downfall' as Tory hustles public BOO man for accusing the ex-Chancellor of 'wielding the knife' that took him down – but Liz Truss says she would investigate AX Commons on PM if she could
- The former Chancellor defended his resignation last month when he was grilled during an election campaign
- The County Durham public booed a member of the public who attacked Mr Sunak
- But Liz Truss also clapped back when she blamed ‘the media’ for Mr Johnson’s fate
Rishi Sunak has been hailed for his role in bringing down Boris Johnson tonight – by members of the Conservative Party.
The ex-Chancellor defended his resignation last month as he was grilled in a roundup in Darlington tonight.
He was the second of more than 50 ministers who stepped down, forcing the prime minister to announce he would step down.
In an extraordinary scene tonight, the County Durham audience booed a member of the public who asked Mr Sunak if the phrase ‘the hand that wields the knife will never wear the crown’ applied to him.
He replied, “You are wrong to say that I raised the dagger, because you know what? It wasn’t just me who thought enough was enough. The government was on the wrong side of another ethical decision.
The impeachment of Boris Johnson has bitterly divided the party. Mr Sunak was asked about his role there at every recruiting event so far.
Last week he said it was a combination of economic disagreements with Mr Johnson and a reluctance to ignore fumbling allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.
The division in the party was shown again tonight. Liz Truss was also applauded when she blamed ‘the media’ for Mr Johnson’s downfall.
She also suggested that if she could she would end a parliamentary inquiry into his behavior, although she did not say she wanted a new vote on it.
Tories were whipped into supporting the formation of the probe earlier this year.
A group of seven MPs are investigating whether Mr Johnson deliberately deliberated or unwittingly misled the Commons over the Covid law breaches plaguing No 10.
He looks at the context of how he came to tell MPs ‘no Covid rules were broken’ and ‘all guidelines were followed in No 10’, when he himself was later among those fined by the police.
Mr Johnson maintains he made the statements to the dispatch box in good faith based on his belief at the time.
The Telegraph reports today that one staff member is ready to give evidence in the investigation led by Labor great Harriet Harman, and that two others are considering it.
The Prime Minister’s allies have already attacked the ‘kangaroo court’ inquiry by the House of Commons Privileges Committee.
It’s time we looked at Britain’s problems… We need a leader with bold vision like Liz Truss, writes former Tory minister MICHELLE DONELAN
By Michelle Donelan, Former Conservative Minister
Any leader can react to a situation, but a truly great leader is not only reactive, they are proactive.
They see obstacles in the way and take bold steps to prevent them. Purely reactive policymaking, on the other hand, is a grave danger, especially in times of economic hardship.
We have to be honest, we have been too reactive in recent years. Taxes have been raised to a 70-year high without proper attention to the blindingly obvious challenges that would eventually take money out of families’ pockets, leaving government on the back foot with no choice but to hand out redistribution grants.
This is simply unsustainable and cannot be our long term solution to the cost of living crisis.
Right now, it will not only be the most vulnerable in society who are struggling, but also the hard-pressed. Families across the country will struggle to put food on the table or heat their homes unless we have a bold leader who is ready to meet the challenges ahead. Enough with the reactive policies, it’s time to deal with Britain’s problems. Liz Truss will attack them head-on.
“Enough with the reactive policies, it’s time we got to grips with Britain’s problems. Liz Truss will attack them head-on’
Look at taxation, for example. Is it fair to wait for the UK to plunge into a recession before acting? I do not think so. In fact, I’d bet most people want to see the next prime minister take office right away with a bold tax-cutting plan that helps them meet the cost of living now and spur growth today.
Think about Britain’s place in the world as we reap the rewards of Brexit. Should the UK really sit back and react only when things go wrong? I do not think so.
With Liz Truss as Foreign Secretary, Britain has been arming and supporting the Ukrainians long before a shot was fired, which shows exactly the kind of proactiveness we need more of. Because it is simply not enough for the leader of a global giant like Britain to wait for problems to arise before solving them.
So to any Conservative member who assesses the leadership qualities of candidates, I urge you to put proactivity at the top. We need a leader who is more than just a doer.
We need a leader who is ahead of Britain’s problems. And we need a leader who delivers for the people. When I look at the two candidates, only one stands out for me as this bold leader Liz Truss
