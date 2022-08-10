Tesla reportedly signs $5 billion nickel supply deal in Indonesia





Tesla reportedly signed supply contracts worth about $5 billion for battery materials from nickel processing companies in Indonesia. According to a senior cabinet minister speaking to CNBC Indonesia, Tesla has signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating out of the town of Morowali on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The nickel materials will be used in Tesla’s lithium batteries, the official added. Asked about the prospect of Tesla setting up a production plant in the country, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said he would meet with Tesla officials this month, but the deal with the electric vehicle manufacturer prevents him from revealing the content of their discussions. . “We are still in constant negotiation with Tesla…but they have started buying two great products from Indonesia.” Indonesia has tried to get Tesla to build a production plant in the country, which is the world’s largest producer of nickel, an essential element for the cathodes of electric vehicle batteries. Earlier this year, Chairman Joko Widodo met with Tesla founder Elon Musk to boost investment. The Southeast Asian country is seeking to develop electric vehicle and battery industries at home and has halted nickel ore exports to ensure supplies for investors, according to Reuters. The move has attracted investment from Chinese steel giants and South Korean companies like LG and Hyundai, which have started construction of a $1.1 billion electric vehicle battery plant near the capital. of the country, Jakarta. Earlier this year, Hyundai also started building the Ioniq 5 in Indonesia. Other investors include the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture, which launched local production of the Wuling Air mini electric vehicle on Aug. 8 at its plant in Cikarang, West Java. Earlier this year, local media reported that Tesla had agreed to build a battery and electric vehicle factory at an industrial complex in Indonesia’s Central Java province. The country’s investment minister, Bahlil Lahadalia, said on May 19 that the deal had been reached, although no deal had yet been signed. However, Tesla has yet to officially confirm the deal, so it remains a rumor at this time. Indonesia has set a target for 20% of cars built in the country to be electric by 2025. Most of the cars currently made in the country, around 1 million a year, are powered by internal combustion engines.

