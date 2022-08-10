Macri, Xi Jinping and football: Cristina Kirchner returned to the accusation against a prosecutor and a judge in the Vialidad trial

L Vice President Cristina Kirchner I returned to the load” class=”com-link” data-reactroot=””> I returned to the load against the prosecutor Diego Luciani and the judge Rodrigo Gimnez Uriburu who are participating in the oral trial of the Vialidad case, which has principal accused of having set up an illicit association who directed Santa Cruz Public Works to the businessman Lzaro Bez. The darts also hit the federal maid Mariano Llorenswho have intervened in other causes of corruption that point to Kirchnerism.

The reason: that the magistrates were part of the football team liverpoolwho has participated for decades in the amateur league that is played in the fifth Los Abrojos, owned by Mauricio Macri. This link, which for the vice president configures one more proof of the law against him, led to a request for recusal against Luciani and Gimnez Uriburu by the lawyer Alberto Beraldi and a cataract of accusations of Kirchnerism against the magistrates.

In order to strengthen this link, Cristina Kirchner has dusted off the archives of an unfortunate anecdote of football diplomacy to which the former president appealed during his trips abroad: while he was in the middle of a visit to China, and for break the ice with Xi Jinping, showed him a video in which he scored a goal with his team, Cardenales, in a match of the Los Abrojos tournament. Who did Macri tag? In Liverpool, the team in which the magistrates participated.

Football for little. Do you remember the role of Macri, when he showed Xi Jinping, President of China, how he scored a goal in his fifth Los Abrojos? Cristina Kirchner wrote on Twitter, posting a note of THE NATION where was the episode?

You don’t know which team Macri scored the goal against? Yes!!! You guessed it!! In Liverpool! the team of prosecutor Luciani, the president of the court of Gimnez Uriburu and chamberlain Llorens, the one who dismissed Macri in the case of espionage against the relatives of the victims of the ARA San Juan, added the vice president, now using a Clarn note.

The goal from the angle of Mauricio Macri

In a last tweet, now without press article or date or reference context, Cristina Kirchner adds a photo of the server Llorens, with the Liverpool team’s goalkeeper shirt. Llorens plays as a goalkeeper for Liverpool. Will he have cut short that day? Will the goal have been awarded? If it was him, of course. From Liverpool came one of the most important bands in rock history. Macri’s group exited Liverpool from Los Abrojos, the VP closed.

When Cristina Kirchner published her first tweet on Monday against Luciani and Gimnez Uriburu, legal sources explained to THE NATION that in the fifth Los abrojos amateur football tournaments have been played for 40 years. Judge Gimnez Uriburu’s team has been playing for 20 years. Judge has never met Macri and has never spoken to Macri or played with Macri. At this place, there are two very good pitches with a very good level of amateur football, football 7 or football 11 is played like at GEBA or elsewhere. The day the cause touched him, he stopped going to these tournaments, when he could have continued.

From the Court they added that the judge is not a friend of the prosecutor Luciani and added that the photo originally used by Pagina 12 is long before the Vialidad case was drawn.

Mauricio Macri, during the meeting with Xi Jinping Nicolas Asfouri/Pool va AP – AP

Liverpool is a 41-year-old team, for which many players have passed. We normally play Atalaya [otro campeonato de zona Norte] and intermittently in the Los Abrojos tournament, which is a high-level amateur tournament, where there are many teams, said a Liverpool player THE NATION.

Macri participates in the tournament with Cardenales, his usual team with friends of Newman and which has Sebastian Neuspiller, former head of the Superintendence of Health Services, as a figure (he played at Fnix and is the historical goalscorer of this club). They also usually play former professional footballers, like Anbal Matelln and Jorge Martnez, who played for Boca Juniors, a club Macri chaired between 1995 and 2008.

Players participating in the football tournament in Los Abrojos Silvana Colombo – THE NATION

The Los Abrojos tournament is a classic, it has been played since the 1980s and nine teams participate. Anyone who has been invited by some of the permanent staff players of certain stable teams can compete, according to what they have discovered. THE NATION of two sources who frequent this type of meeting. Oscar, who comes from Paraguay, is the one who coordinates everything. He is responsible for the property, which has two 11-a-side football pitches, a tennis court, another padel court and changing rooms. It is far from the main house of the fifth, which makes it difficult to see the house where the former president usually rests on weekends. Confidentiality is preserved. Much more since the privet grew.

As the trial progresses, Kirchner and the government tighten the rope with those conducting the trial. Last week they reported that Mola went to Quinta de Olivos during the Macri government.

On Monday August 1, Luciani opened his pleading with a harsh criticism of the Financial Information Unit (UIF), the government body which, 20 days ago, instead of accusing, demanded the acquittal of Cristina Kirchner and other former officials charged in this case. .judgement. The work of the CRF was reckless. They didn’t appreciate the evidence and what little evidence they did appreciate was twisted, said Luciani, who today led the fifth day of indictments, which also advanced against the vice president’s son , Maximo Kirchner.

Furthermore, Luciani defined Bez as a businessman created to take over businesses and defraud the state. He obtained 78.4% of the public works of the Santa Cruz road, he pointed out. In 39 cases, Bez completed 700 months of extensions, something like 63 years. And he got more than 1,500 million pesos in budget increases. All with an illegal procedure, he added.