Analysis: Noose tightens around Donald Trump as 2024 decision looms





“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said on Truth Social, his favorite social network, Monday night. He added that “they even broke into my safe”. Officers appear to be focused on the area of ​​the sprawling estate where Trump’s living quarters and offices are located.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the FBI was looking for — or what, more specifically, the agents were looking for. Boxes of items were seized during the search, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

We know that federal investigators issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration in May to access classified documents that were brought to Trump’s home in Florida – as part of a grand jury investigation aimed at determine whether Trump or someone else close to him mishandled the classifieds. documents he took with him after leaving the White House last January. Earlier this year, 15 boxes of White House documents that Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago were recovered and returned to the National Archives. Among the items in the returned boxes were letters from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and former President Barack Obama. distinctive calligraphy in restrooms – including one in the White House. It matches this CNN report from mid-February:

“Three former White House officials told CNN that they had seen Trump, on numerous occasions, manually destroy documents he no longer interested in or had finished reviewing – a practice that made it difficult for White House staff secretaries to keep presidential files.These officials said the former president sorted through the files rather methodically – tearing up newspaper clippings or drafts of tweets he had rejected and throwing them out of the way. floor, or piling up papers he wanted to cling to in a messy pile on his desk.”

Disposal of notes, emails, and other forms of presidential communication is against federal law, as required by the Presidential Records Act. (By law, all of a president’s correspondence ultimately belongs to the public.) The FBI’s execution of a search warrant also comes just days after the news broke according to which Trump’s attorneys are in contact with the Justice Department about the ongoing investigation into the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol. As CNN first reported:

“Discussions revolve around whether Trump would be able to shield conversations he had while chairman from federal investigators.

“In recent weeks, investigators have moved aggressively into Trump’s orbit, subpoenaing former top White House officials, focusing on efforts to nullify the 2020 election and running searches for lawyers who sought to assist these efforts.”

Trump, CNN also reported, recently questioned his legal team about whether he could be charged, though he himself is skeptical. (Note: Trump is not a lawyer.)

The series of developments — culminating in the high-profile raid of Trump’s home on Monday — reinforce a fundamental fact of Trump’s situation: He is much more likely to see a 2024 run for president cut short by legal troubles than by political issues.

Politically, Trump remains the 800-pound gorilla in the Republican field. Over the weekend, he convincingly won a straw poll at a conservative rally in Texas. And, he has practically announced his intention to run again, with the main question at this point being when he will announce his candidacy – not if he will. Trump posted a campaign-style video on his Truth Social site Tuesday morning, saying “the best is yet to come.”

Trump’s mounting legal troubles — or at least the clear sense that this variety of investigations are getting closer and closer to him — complicates all of this. Trump under legal fire is something Republicans have to accept. Impeached Trump is something else entirely.

We are of course not there yet. But Monday’s FBI activity suggests that Trump’s legal troubles may get worse before they get better. And they can get much worse.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/08/politics/trump-mar-a-lago-fbi-search-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos