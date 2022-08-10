New trouble for former Pakistani PM Imran Khan as police arrest his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill in treason case





Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

Shehbaz Gill was arrested in Muzaffargarh in the province of Punjab. (Picture: Twitter)

Shahbaz Gill was arrested in Muzaffargarh in Punjab province. The arrest comes at a time when by-elections are underway in the province

In what appears to be the start of new trouble for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was arrested in connection with a treason charge on Tuesday. Sources told CNN-News18 that Gill was arrested in Muzaffargarh in Punjab province. The arrest comes at a time when by-elections are underway in the province.

According to sources, Gills’ arrest comes a day after he called for a rebellion within Pakistan’s armed forces. Gill had called on Pakistani army officers to defy certain orders from their higher command.

Gill was arrested last month in Muzaffargarh for allegedly carrying and brandishing weapons while visiting polling stations in Punjab province. The Election Commission of Pakistan prohibits the display and carrying of lethal weapons and firearms at public meetings and processions.

Gills’ arrest appears to have opened a Pandora’s box for Khan, who was ousted as prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in April this year. Last week, Pakistan’s Election Commission sent a notice to Khan and ordered him to appear personally on August 23 for the hearing in the banned funding case against his party.

The election watchdog ruled that Khans PTI had received funds from 34 foreign nationals and business tycoon Arif Naqvi. Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disagree. Khan accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the latest and latest news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/imran-khans-chief-of-staff-shehbaz-gill-arrested-by-islamabad-police-in-treason-case-5719705.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos