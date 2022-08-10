Keller @ Large: Mar-A-Lago search likely means Donald Trump is running for president again





BOSTON — A question — does Attorney General Merrick Garland have the gall and probable cause to go hard after former President Donald Trump — has been answered.

Yes.

We now await the answer to another key question: What do these documents contain that the FBI seized at Mar-A-Lago on Monday?

This is key to whether Monday’s events will be remembered as an unprecedented fishing expedition to the home of a former president that will cast more slander on fishermen than on fish, as Trump and his allies immediately insisted, or a search that opened an explosive new front in the multifaceted criminal investigations of the ex-president.

After all, there is no doubt that Trump – like others before him, but never to this extent – has violated the Presidential Records Act in the past. But there are no criminal penalties under this law, and if the documents seized, however classified, are Hillary Clinton’s infamous mishandled e-mails (e.g., ephemera), it is a big nothing-burger.

But what if the documents contain national security secrets or evidence relevant to ongoing investigations into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election result, interference in Georgia’s vote count, and the Trump Organization’s tax returns?

In time, all of this will eventually come to an end. However, politics abhors a vacuum and nowadays rushes to fill one with the most toxic rhetoric imaginable. Garland proved to be a cautious and clandestine prosecutor in this case, moving deliberately without leaks. Even as the House Jan. 6 committee races to do its job before next January, when a potentially GOP-controlled House disbands them, Garland is also under pressure. It should be noted that Monday’s research came just outside the 90-day window before the midterm elections, which served as an unofficial deadline for Justice Department actions with political impact. potential.

The language of top Republicans and online law is already inflammatory. They have never cared about the truth about Trump and will not wait for the facts. Democrats and other anti-Trumpers would be well advised to let the justice system do the talking, but wisdom is not the currency of the kingdom these days.

And Trump himself is a happy man today in a way. The research and the predictable right-wing outcry over him likely cements his decision to run for president again and solidifies one of his favorite modes of political self-branding as a martyr to the people’s favorite cause. conspiracy theorists, the battle against the “deep state.” Believe it or not, it also makes many Democrats happy, those who believe their best chance of retaining power this fall is to have the most controversial figure in American political history at the top of the GOP.

So, as the grotesquely polluted waters of American politics spiral into a frenzied whirlwind during Monday’s events, sane Americans should ask themselves a few more questions while they wait for the real stuff: whether the former president shared or was selling national secrets, do we really want to look the other way? If he did nothing beyond his usual disregard for process and protocol, what does that tell us about the competence of the DOJ?

The truth will come out. If anyone has the patience to wait for it.

Jon Keller

Jon Keller is a political analyst for WBZ-TV News, and his “Keller @ Large” reporting on a wide range of topics is regularly featured during WBZ-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. Keller’s comments are also seen on weekday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on WBZ this morning.

