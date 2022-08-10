Pakistan’s ruling party certain of Imran Khan’s disqualification in Toshakhana’s petition : The Tribune India





Lahore, August 9

Pakistan’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believes that Imran Khan will definitely be disqualified in Toshakhana’s petition because the former prime minister hid the amount received from the sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries in his asset declaration, according to a media report. tuesday.

Last week, a petition lodged with the Election Commission of Pakistan on behalf of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician had taken away most of the items from the Toshakhana or custodian of state without payment because he allegedly did not disclose the gifts he received and concealed the information in his statements.

According to the petition, the ousted prime minister only paid for some of the items he took home.

Khan, also chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, will likely be disqualified for his ‘illegal and immoral act’ of concealing in his assets millions of rupees he received from the sale of gifts from the State, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday.

“It’s a case of two plus two. He has committed an illegal and immoral act and will be disqualified,” Sanaullah was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Accusing Khan of destroying Pakistan’s relations with foreign nations, Sanaullah said one of the watches given to the then prime minister by a leader was taken to a market in Dubai where Khan was asked: ” if it was stolen”.

“It was not only an illegal and immoral act, but it also affected Pakistan’s relations with this country,” he alleged.

He further referred to the precedent set by the disqualification of PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said, “A standard has been set by disqualifying Nawaz Sharif for not receiving a salary from his son’s company. . If he can be disqualified for this, Imran Khan is certain to suffer the same fate for not declaring millions of rupees in his assets which he obtained after selling Toshakhana’s gifts. The motion filed by the PDM demanded that the ECP disqualify Khan under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 63 of the Constitution, read with Article 62(1)(f) which is the same provision under which former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017.

Another petition has been filed against the PTI leader by a group of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members of the National Assembly demanding his disqualification from holding any public office as he allegedly received prohibited funds from a number of foreign donors.

Senior PTI leader and former minister Pervaiz Khattak, commenting on the petition, said the plot to oust Khan from politics would not succeed.

“Only the public can oust Khan from politics and no one else,” he said, saying there was no “concrete evidence” against the PTI chairman in the banned funding and Toshakhana.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April this year, shortly after the PTI chief was ousted, said Khan, in “violation of the law”, had sold Toshakhana gifts – including diamond jewelry sets, bracelets and wristwatches – worth Rs 140 million in Dubai.

The Electoral Commission, issuing notice to Khan in connection with the dismissal, summoned him for a hearing on August 18.

According to Pakistani media, Khan had earned 36 million rupees from the sale of three expensive watches donated by visiting dignitaries from friendly Gulf countries.

While responding to the Toshakana controversy earlier in April, Khan said they were his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not. « Mera Tohfa, Meri Marzi [my gift, my choice],” He said.

