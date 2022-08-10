Xi stresses mutual assistance, win-win cooperation





President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of mutual assistance and win-win cooperation to enable all mankind to share the results of human development, saying China has taken concrete steps to promote the vision of human development. a community of destiny for humanity. Xi made the remarks in a response letter to students and teachers at a secondary school in Malta that was made public on Tuesday. The president said in the letter that pursuing everyone’s common interests and promoting peace among all nations is a long-standing aspiration of the Chinese nation for human society, adding that it is also the cultural root of the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity. “We live in a world where history and reality collide, where opportunities and challenges coexist, and where humanity as a whole rises or falls together. Countries should help each other in times of need and choose win-win cooperation if we want to share the fruits of development,” he added. China has proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative to build consensus and strength in solving global challenges for growth and security. he added. In a recent letter to Xi, students and teachers at St Margaret’s College Secondary School in Malta, who participated in an initiative known as China Corner, expressed their attachment to Chinese culture and spoke positively of the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the BRI. Through cooperation with the China Cultural Center in Malta and with the support of the Malta Ministry of Education, Maltese teacher Martin Azzopardi created a China Corner in his class at school in 2010 and the initiative continues since then. China Corner teaches science, through introducing Chinese culture to students by creating a bridge between scientific knowledge and Chinese culture, science and technology. In his letter, Xi hailed the initiative to enhance the understanding of young people in Malta about China and promote bilateral friendship. He expressed his hope that the initiative could achieve greater success and invited students and teachers to visit China for study and exchange. He noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malta, and that these relations have become a model of friendship between countries with different histories and cultures. The president called on more young people in the country to promote mutual learning and friendship between the two nations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202208/09/WS62f23d56a310fd2b29e713c6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos