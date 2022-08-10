Turkey sends new drillship to Eastern Mediterranean | News | DW





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s newest drillship which he said would be sent to an area northwest of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. The vessel, known as Abdulhamid Han, is Turkey’s largest underwater hydrocarbon drilling vessel. What do we know about the mission? Erdogan said the vessel would start drilling at the Yorukler-1 well, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) off Gazipasa in Antalya province in southwestern Turkey. The country’s other drillships, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, operate in the Black Sea, where Turkey has discovered natural gas reserves. All four ships are named after Ottoman sultans. Turkey depends almost entirely on imports to meet its energy needs. Rising global energy prices have prevented Erdogan’s government from achieving its goal of running a budget surplus. Last year, Turkey imported around 45% of its natural gas from Russia. Erdogan called Abdulhamid Han “a symbol of Turkey’s new vision in the field of energy”. “The sooner we can increase our natural gas and oil resources, which have turned into weapons in the global economic crisis, the more advantages we will gain in this critical process,” the Turkish president said. “This will help us both reduce our energy dependency and close our current account deficit.” The Abdulhamid Han departed from Antalya and headed for an area in northwest Cyprus “We don’t need to ask anyone for permission” Although the area originally designated for the ship was not in disputed waters, Erdogan said the Abdulhamid Han would continue to search for gas until he found it, which could lead him into claimed areas. by Cyprus. Turkey and Cyprus have for years been embroiled in a dispute over maritime borders, and the EU has imposed sanctions on Ankara for drilling off the island country. “Our exploration and drilling in the Mediterranean is under our own sovereign dominion,” Erdogan said at the inauguration ceremony. “Neither the puppets nor those who hold their strings will be able to prevent us from asserting our rights in the Mediterranean,” the Turkish president said, in an apparent reference to Greece, Cyprus and Western allies. “We don’t need to ask anyone’s permission or ratification,” Erdogan added. “We will take what is ours.” NATO partner Greece also accuses Turkey of illegally exploring gas fields off the Greek islands. The Turkish government denies the accusations, saying Greek islands near the Turkish coast should not be used when defining maritime borders. In 2020, Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel escorted by warships to an area of ​​the eastern Mediterranean over which Greece claims exclusive rights. Athens then sent its own warships and the two countries conducted military exercises in a show of force. sdi/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

