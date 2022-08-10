Understanding Donald Trump’s Raid





On Monday, to put it as kindly as possible, the home of a former president was unwittingly searched for evidence of criminal conduct and as far as anyone can tell, nothing like this has ever happened before. in this country. The FBI conducted an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago, reportedly as part of a criminal investigation into whether Donald Trump mishandled classified information after leaving office. It was a legitimately remarkable turn of events for both him and the nation.

Come what may or may not, the raid will go down as a milestone in this country’s highly charged history of post-presidential accountability. So what can we learn from this development based on the limited information we currently have?

The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into this area was reported in the spring, but there have been very few reports on the pace and scope of the investigation since then. The investigation was evidently sparked by news earlier this year that the National Archives and Records Administration had recovered 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago, including classified information, which should have been provided to the archives when Trump has left the White House. The DOJ reportedly subpoenaed the agency to obtain the records and, according to the Times, sought to interview people who worked in the White House during the final days of Trump’s presidency as part of the investigation. .

The search of Trump’s Florida residence apparently did not come out of nowhere. According to CNN, the FBI interviewed Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago as part of the investigation in the spring, and in June investigators visited the property to speak with Trump’s attorneys about classified information in his possession. Trump himself would have come to say hello.

What exactly happened between that date and Monday is a mystery for now. As some observers have already noted, raiding Trump’s home would seem like a drastic step to take in an ongoing investigation into the possible mishandling of classified information by a former president, especially since he and his lawyers were already well. aware of the investigation. This means they had ample time and opportunity to remove or destroy documents if they really wanted to.

One possibility (among many) that has been floated is that the search involves more than just classified documents, but at the moment there are no serious reports to suggest this is the case. Another possibility is that the FBI has reason to believe that there is something particularly sensitive remaining in Trump’s possession and that they believe it is their duty to secure this material as quickly as possible. Yet another possibility and these are not mutually exclusive is that the Justice Department was attempting to work cooperatively with Trump and his attorneys to remove material from the property, but ultimately came to view, possibly- be based on what transpired in reported meetings in June or otherwise, that they could not rely on the representations, responsiveness, or good faith of Trump and his attorneys, and that they had to search the premises themselves pursuant to a court order.

In much more routine criminal investigation contexts, this occasionally happens when the Department of Justice has first tried to get someone’s willing cooperation, but feels like they can’t. -having hit a wall and perhaps no longer trusts the lawyers or the party he has been dealing with. with. One of the purposes of obtaining a search warrant in this case, not necessarily the main one, but still a significant one, is for the government to restore a sense of hierarchy between the investigators and the party involved, to remind them that the government has its own tools to obtain information through powerful, unwitting legal channels and does not need to rely on the other party, particularly if it appears to be dragging its feet on purpose.

This should go without saying, but the subject and potential target of a criminal investigation is generally not the most reliable source of information about the progress of the investigation or the professional behavior of the investigators. This principle is all the more important to bear in mind when dealing with someone as notoriously unreliable and well versed in the mechanics of criminal investigations as Donald Trump.

We saw it on Monday itself, when Trump took it upon himself to confirm the research. The first sentence of his statement claimed that Mar-a-Lago was currently besieged, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, but the agents who conducted the search appeared to have disappeared by the time the statement was released. He also failed to reveal the fact that the Justice Department had obviously visited his home months earlier in an attempt to work cooperatively with him and his lawyers, which significantly undermines any suggestion, as says Trump, of prosecutorial misconduct, let alone the militarization of the justice system or an attack by hard-left Democrats who desperately don’t want me running for president in 2024.

This self-aggression by Trump was hardly surprising, nor was the widespread condemnation of the raid by Republican politicians and operatives that began almost immediately after the news broke. Trump seems to believe or maybe just wants to give the impression that he believes it’s good for him politically if the Justice Department prosecutes him.

So as all of this continues to unfold as Trump continues to make statements and perhaps speak to reporters, and as Trump-supporting Republicans continue to weigh in publicly, it’s worth keeping in mind the infamous Steve Bannon’s Distillation of Trumpian Media Ethos: Democrats Don’t Matter. The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the area with shit. Expect a lot.

The past few weeks have seen a rapid succession of notable developments in the Justice Department’s relationship with Trump. Even before Monday, we learned that prosecutors had subpoenaed two of Mike Pence’s former advisers as well as Trump’s White House attorney. These developments appeared to be tied to everything that currently constitutes the Justice Department’s separate criminal investigation into the US Capitol siege and efforts to nullify the election.

It’s possible that all of this activity, including Monday’s research, was spurred or accelerated by the political and public pressure created by the January 6 House hearings this summer, which prompted many observers and Democrats in Congress to wondering if the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland was moving too cautiously in its dealings with Trump. No one at the department is likely to admit something like this anytime soon, if ever, and it’s also possible that it all happened regardless. If nothing else, the search of Trump’s home, which should have been authorized at the highest levels of the Justice Department, is a stark reminder that the department can take certain steps like preparing for a historically unprecedented search of a property of the former president outside. from public view.

Either way, the search for Trump’s house represents an important new chapter in this public saga, and it requires adjusting our basic assumptions about Garland’s resolve and willingness to fuel extraordinary political controversy. in the course of his work. Needless to say, it’s far from clear that Trump will ever be indicted by the Justice Department for anything, but the possibility is less easily quashed today than it was a while ago. at 24 hours.

