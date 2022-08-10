China seeks to supplant the IMF as the world’s largest creditor | Atalayar





Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan drew an angry response from Beijing, which saw the US House Speaker’s trip as a clear challenge to its “one China” policy. one of the key projects of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s term. Beijing then decided to break bilateral cooperation in several areas, in force since the arrival of Joe Biden at the White House. The threats of total rupture that have repeated themselves in recent hours, although predictable, testify to the bitter struggle for hegemony between the United States and China, a rivalry that spilled over into the financial sphere. Over the past decade, Beijing has become one of the world’s largest creditors. Since 2010, the Chinese government has tripled its loans, which mainly help underdeveloped or developing countries across the New Silk Road (BIS), becoming a direct competitor of organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). The Asian giant does not have the same constraints as these two institutions, and can afford to set its own rules. More than five years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping, nicknamed “The Great Helmsman 2.0” after Mao Zedong, announced his flagship project: the New Silk Road. Beijing has invested nearly a trillion dollars, the equivalent of eight “Marshall plans”, which has become the vehicle by which he settles in the other economies of the region. And not just in the region. The IMF puts on the table a series of economic recipes that must be implemented by States if they want to receive its aid. The famous structural reforms, described by critics as draconian and harmful. Meanwhile, China helps through infrastructure projects on the sole condition that they are built by Chinese companies, which “a priori” grants greater independence to debtor countries. However, Beijing tends to lend at higher interest rates and impose a shorter repayment period. It also uses loans as a tool of pressure, in exchange for natural resources or geopolitical favors. PHOTO/ARCHIVING – International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo Beijing says there have been no instances of a debtor country with China falling into the so-called “debt trap”that is, to lend funds to other states for the purpose of controlling their main assets if the latter are unable to repay the debt. About 60% of China’s external loans go to countries currently facing severe debt crises, according to World Bank researchers. The economic crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in turn causing an outflow of foreign currency from developing countries that are part of the Silk Road Initiative, increasing the risk of default. The most notable cases are Pakistan, where Chinese investments amount to $62 billion – about a fifth of Islamabad’s GDP – and Sri Lanka, a country in chaos after defaulting, on which China has committed more than $32 billion. Globally, China functions as an increasingly viable alternative to the IMF, although it still faces a number of constraints. Unlike the IMF, its funds are currently not sufficient to replace the IMF. Nor is its action limited to following in the footsteps of the United States and France, which have offered similar aid to favored states. China’s approach to bailouts is more of a continuist attitude than a break with the West: preoccupation with repayment rules, but it is interchangeable with geopolitical gain.

