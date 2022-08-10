Donors show up at Mar-a-Lago to show support for Donald Trump after FBI raid : NPR





Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Donald Trump is facing mounting legal and political pressure after FBI agents searched his home in Florida as part of an investigation into whether he took classified White House documents when he left office, casting a shadow over his possible run for president in 2024. Eva Marie Uzcategui /Bloomberg via Getty Images .

PALM BEACH, Fla. A day after the FBI executed a search warrant and removed documents from Mar-a-Lago, supporters gathered near the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. On Monday, within hours of Trump revealing that federal agents had carried out what he called a ‘raid’ of the private club where he lives part-time, supporters began gathering on the causeway between Palm Beach to mainland. Some spent the night in motorhomes or trucks.

On Tuesday, a handful of supporters, many wearing MAGA hats, waved American and Trump flags and received horns of support from passing motorists. Erica Huang drove from Orlando and spent the night on the causeway. She said: “I wanted to support Trump who is in a dark time.” Huang, who is from China, said she knocked on 3,000 doors to solicit Trump in the 2020 election. “He’s saving our country,” she said. “We like it.”

West Palm Beach resident Larry Moore arrived on the causeway Tuesday morning “to see the crowd and show my support” for the former president. Moore said he was outraged by the FBI’s search of the former president’s Florida home. “It’s unprecedented in the history of our country for the Biden administration to do this. And if Biden claims he was unaware of any of this, I can’t believe him.” White House officials say they were unaware the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago. FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump in 2017.

Moore believes this action makes it more likely than ever that Trump will run for president again in 2024. “They’re forcing his hand and he has to run,” Moore said. “They do that and throw it in his face. I think they pushed him into a corner.” If he runs, Moore says, he will vote for Trump.

