President Joko Widodo inaugurates Kijing Terminal, Port of Pontianak

KONTAN.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Kijing terminal. The terminal, located in Mempawah Regency, in the province of West Kalimantan, is then intended to gradually replace the port of Pontianak. Currently, the use of the port of Dwikora which is located in an urban area is optimal. With limited land, expansion of Dwikora Port is also difficult.

Attending the inauguration ceremony were Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, as well as Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of West Kalimantan Province Sutarmidji, Mempawah Regent Erlina Ria Norsan, Board of Commissioners and Directors of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero)/Pelindo, and traditional, religious and community leaders of Mempawah Regency.

Kijing Terminal is a national strategic project built based on Presidential Decree no. 43/2017 regarding the acceleration of the development and operation of the Kijing Terminal at the Port of Pontianak in West Kalimantan.

The construction of the Kijing terminal is in line with one of the objectives of the Pelindo merger, whose role is to support more coordinated infrastructure development, so as to create maritime connectivity and industrial downstream, Arif Suhartono said on Tuesday. , Chairman and CEO of Pelindo. (08/09/2022).

The construction of the Kijing terminal is divided into three stages, initial stage 1, advanced stage 1 and stage 2. The construction of this initial stage includes a jetty with dimensions of 1,000 meters by 100 meters wide, a management area from the port (200X100 m), a road to the jetty (trestle) 3.45 km long with a width of 19.8 meters, a container terminal and a multi-purpose terminal.

This terminal has four areas, namely containers with an initial stage capacity of 500,000 TEUs and a final stage capacity of 1.95 million TEUs per year, a dry bulk area with a capacity of initial stage of 7 million tons and a final stage capacity of 15 million TEU. tonnes, a liquid bulk area with an initial stage capacity of 5 million tonnes and a final stage capacity (12.18 million tonnes), and a multipurpose area with a capacity of initial stage of 500,000 tons and a final stage capacity of 1 million tons. The area of ​​this port area reaches 200 hectares which includes the terminal area and the emergency port area.

In the future, this terminal will gradually replace the role of the existing Port of Pontianak. The Port of Pontianak will then be maximized to serve other activities such as passenger vessels or ro-ro vessels and other services to support inter-island passenger activities using maritime transport, Arif said.

West Kalimantan desperately needs a new port. Last year, Dwikora port utilization reached 257,000 TEUs, or 86% of the port’s capacity. Land to be expanded is also no longer available. The sedimentation rate upstream of the Kapuas River and the narrowing of the channel have an impact on the high cost of dredging operations. The width of the channel has narrowed from 60 meters to 40 meters over the past five years.

The Kijing Port Pontianak terminal, whose construction began in 2016, is now complete. The existence of this port will enhance the competitiveness of premium products produced by West Kalimantan province as it has great assets here such as crude palm oil, alumina, bauxite, President Jokowi said. in his words.

CPO production in 2021 will reach 5 million tons and is estimated to reach 7 million tons in 2030. West Kalimantan also has the largest bauxite reserves in Indonesia at 840 million tons or 67% of total bauxite reserves in Indonesia. Moreover, the development potential of an industrial zone integrated into the Kijing terminal is still largely open. This requires around 2,000 to 3,000 hectares of land that can be used for industrial zones and industrial programs downstream.

Jokowi also added that to achieve the goal of increasing competitiveness, from Kijng Terminal to Pontianak, the route needs to be widened so that container and non-container travel can go smoothly. So don’t let such a large investment fail to boost competitiveness and improve connectivity between ports, between islands and between countries, Jokowi said.

The Kijing terminal is expected to be the largest international port area in Kalimantan and will become one of the hub ports in Indonesia where at the start of its operation it was used for multi-purpose services, Arif continued.

On the same occasion, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi added that for the operation of the Kijing terminal to be optimal, synergy between ministries and institutions is also necessary.

I hope that the synergy between stakeholders such as relevant central and regional government agencies, commercial actors and other stakeholders will continue to optimize the use of Kijing Terminal, so that the noble goal of developing this terminal can to be achieved, namely to encourage economic growth. in Indonesia, especially West Kalimantan, Transport Minister Budi said.

After the inauguration activity, Arif explained his hope for the government to stimulate more activities for this new terminal. First, we are asking the government to facilitate the widening of arteries to accommodate heavy vehicles. Second, there is toll road access that connects the shopping towns of Singkawang and Pontianak. Finally, we hope that the government can provide about 2000-3000 hectares behind the port which are only for industrial activities to support the port activities.

