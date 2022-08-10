Erdogan holds key to guiding Russia to stop invasion: Yomiuri Shimbun





TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Turkey has good relations with Russia and Ukraine. Ankara is urged to use its mediating role to hammer out a deal to resume grain exports and encourage Russia to stop its invasion and agree to a ceasefire as soon as possible. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia to show his close relationship with the Russian President. Putin expressed his gratitude for the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine thanks to the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey. If grain, which had been blocked by the Russian blockade of the Black Sea, can continue to be transported without problems to regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the global food crisis can be stemmed. It is important to implement the agreement consistently. Turkey’s presence has been felt because of Erdogan’s shrewd bargaining between the West and Russia. Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the basis of its diplomacy and security is cooperation with the United States and Europe. Turkey condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and had exported attack drones to Ukraine even before the invasion began. At the same time, Ankara maintains close relations with Moscow. It introduced Russian-made S400 missile defense systems in defiance of US objections and imports Russian natural gas. It is building a nuclear power plant with the cooperation of Russia and has not adhered to the sanctions against Russia imposed by the United States, Europe and Japan. On the question of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while all the other NATO countries are in favor of the two northern European countries joining, Erdogan was the only one to oppose it at some point. Until the Turkish parliament approves membership, however, there is no room for optimism. Putin sees the importance of Turkey, probably because the Russian leader thinks he can use Turkey as a foothold to shake off NATO and evade sanctions. Whether Erdogan will be able to produce diplomatic results without falling for Putin’s tricks remains to be seen. Consumer prices in Turkey in July were up around 80% from a year ago. Many argue that Erdogan’s economic policies have failed, and there are also deep-rooted criticisms of the country’s authoritarian political approach. With a presidential election looming next year, Erdogan may be even more determined to find a way to make the most of diplomacy. Erdogan is one of the few Western leaders who can have substantive talks with Putin. Unlike Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Turkish president has not given Russia his full support and he is in a unique position. It is insufficient that Erdogan’s latest talks with Putin did not extend to the question of the ceasefire. As Turkey’s traditional friend, Japan should encourage and support Erdogan to play a constructive role. The Yomiuri Shimbun is a member of the Straits Times media partner, Asia News Network, an alliance of 22 news outlets.

