In Bihar polls, Modi Magic saved Nitish Kumar and could wipe him out next time

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars severing alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could indeed be a blessing in disguise for the latter, media suggest.

An analysis of Bihar election coverage shows that it was the PM Modi factor that saved Kumar in the previous elections.

The odds of the split hurting JD(U)’s prospects are much higher than the reverse, according to media coverage.

Let’s take a look at the factors at play:

DID THE WINNER TAKE IT ALL?

At 67%, the BJP’s winning percentage was much higher than the JD(U)s 37, even though the BJP contested 110 seats, five less than the JD(U).

The figures actually indicate how Kumar managed to become the CM thanks to the improved performance of the BJP, even though his party failed to impress voters significantly.

How the parties were held in Bihar BJP:

2015- 53/157 = 33%

2020- 74/110= 67% I’M GOING:

2015: 71/101 = 71%

2020: 45/115 = 39% RJD:

2015: 80/101 = 80%

2020: 73/144 = 50.6% Congress:

2015: 27/41 = 67%

2020: 20/70 = 28% The BJP was the only major party to perform better, that was to vote for the BJP. Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 9, 2022

MODI FACTOR: MEDIA REPORT

A India Today Report November 12, 2020 highlighted Modi’s role in Bihar’s victory. He said: In the Bihar political league, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the master blaster in the Assembly election 2020 with a strike rate that outweighed Nitish Kumars’ slow performance, despite playing conditions unfavorable due to Covid-19 and flooding.

Prime Minister Modi helped the NDA lift the trophy in Bihar by beating Mahagathbandhan, led by a fiery Tejashwi Yadav. The lantern is off and the arrow has lost its stinger, but the lotus has blossomed. Modi’s charisma trumped everything and won it for Nitish Kumar.

A day before, another report in the Economic Times said Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ election campaign has given a clear advantage to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. During the 12 rallies he held around the state, he placed particular emphasis on the work his government has done at the Center over the past six years.

In doing so, the Prime Minister covered the 15-year anti-incumbency burden of the Nitish Kumar government. His particular focus was the financial package announced by the Center for Bihar.

Thanks to the Jan Dhan accounts and the digital connection, the beneficiaries received money directly into their accounts. Under Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojna, who was announced during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar received 17,000 crores. The announcement of the free ration until the Chhatth puja also helped the poor and reversed migrants. In each of his speeches, the Prime Minister spoke of relief.

A November 10, 2020 report from india.com had pointed to the interesting change in the attitude of JD(U) leaders who had previously firmly rejected Modi from campaigning for the polls. He said that under immense pressure from opponents Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, Kumar turned to Prime Minister Modi to save his chair.

A Report of October 31, 2020 in the Deccan Herald talked about how the BJP had cut Kumar down to size, changing the show from no Modi to only Modi.

I am ending my speech quickly as I am sure you all came here to listen to Prime Minister Aadarniya (respected) Narendra Modi, said a sheepish Nitish Kumar with clasped hands during a recent prime ministers poll campaign.

Compare this Nitish desperation with his 2010 assembly poll diktat in which he allegedly told BJP patriarch LK Advani that Narendra Modi had no need to come to Bihar for election campaign at all, like when we our local Sushil Modi.

On March 27, 2022, The Printingthrough images, had shown how 13 years apart, Modi-Nitish reflects the cycle that has come full circle.

Bas ab per pakadna baaki hai (The only thing left is for Nitish to touch Modis’ feet), CM’s main rival political party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) joked on Twitter while sharing the latest photo, supposedly citing Nitish as saying: Mitti mein mil jaunga BJP mein nahi jaunga (I’ll let the earth swallow me but I won’t go with BJP).

In a Report from October 31, 2020, the Indian Express said: While the BJP and JD(U) ran in this election as an NDA coalition, and even though Nitish is its declared CM candidate, there are many degrees of separation between the two men. There is no Nitish on Modi’s poster, and no rebuke from Modi for Chirag Paswan who pledges loyalty to Modi as he fields candidates against Nitish. Stories abound of BJP cadres taking the cue from the field, joining the LJP campaign and maintaining their distance from the JD(U).

Among the backward castes and Dalits where, too, the passion for Modi seems to be intact, Nitish has to face a growing clamor for a badlav or a parivartan of whom he is considered to be on the wrong side.

WHAT JOURNALISTS TWEET

After Bihar’s poll results, reporters dig into the reasons behind Kumar’s success.

Rajdeep Sardesai said Kumar had become an unpopular leader.

Bihar political hawa: Modi still a very popular leader, Nitish now a very unpopular leader, Tejaswi a fast rising leader, Chirag an X factor… makes for a fascinating election. Or what I call here a shatranj election. Read : https://t.co/wVSwKOJeWP Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 1, 2020

CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil highlighted how BJP isolated itself from anti-incumbency against Kumar

PM Modi wins Bihar for NDA. Join me as I get the details on how Bjp isolated itself from anti-incumbency against CM Nitish Kumar. https://t.co/b9H6Tt39zQ Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) November 11, 2020

Swati Chaturvedi spoke about the noticeable change.

Perceptible change in the political equation of Bihar. This will be the first election where Nitish Kumar is completely at the mercy of Narendra Modi. The partnership has been reworked. Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 24, 2020

Barkha Dutt spoke about the Modi factor.

Bihar wakes up with an NDA government handed over by the BJP to Nitish Kumar. A thriller of an electoral race, well contested by all. But then the winner takes it all and the Modi factor tips the scales. pic.twitter.com/8nOEFWPCB2 barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 11, 2020

Aman Sharma highlighted the Prime Ministers’ three-pronged strategy.

How PM @Narendra Modi concealed Nitish Kumar’s anti-incumbency in Bihar and Modi’s votes did the magic Our article on the Prime Ministers’ three-pronged campaign strategy, including an emotional speech to women to send them rations Reports #TomorrowResults https://t.co/9VXEP5pyGd Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Kumar himself thanked Modi and gave him credit for Bihar’s win.

Bihar’s elections were completely PM Modis’ show and Kumar bet on it.

