What lawsuits and investigations is Donald Trump facing? | donald trump





Donald Trump said on Monday that FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

As the search appears to be part of an investigation into Trump’s unlawful deletion and destruction of White House records after his presidency, the businessman and politician faces multiple investigations and lawsuits. foreheads.

Here is a recap.

National records missing

In February, the US National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) informed Congress that it had recovered approximately 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump’s Florida home, some of which contained classified documents.

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee then said it was expanding an investigation into Trump’s actions and asked the Archives to provide additional information. Trump had previously confirmed that he had agreed to return certain documents to the Archives, calling it an ordinary, routine process.

Attack on the United States Capitol

A congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol is scrambling to prove he broke the law by trying to undo his 2020 election defeat.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney said the committee could make multiple referrals to the Justice Department seeking criminal charges against Trump, who accuses the committee of conducting a bogus investigation.

In a March court filing, the committee detailed Trump’s efforts to persuade Mike Pence to reject the voter lists of Joe Biden, who won the election, or delay counting those votes in Congress.

The committee cannot charge Trump with federal crimes. That decision must be made by the Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland. If the Justice Department does press charges, prosecutors’ main challenge will be to prove that Trump acted with corrupt intent, experts said.

Trump could also be charged with seditious conspiracy, a rarely used law that makes it illegal to overthrow the US government by force, a charge that has already been leveled against several participants in the assault.

Electronic fraud

Democrats said at a January 6 committee hearing in June that Trump, a Republican, raised some $250 million from supporters to push fraudulent claims that he won the election in court, but that he had directed much of the money elsewhere.

This raises the possibility that he could be charged with wire fraud, which prohibits obtaining money under false or fraudulent pretenses, legal experts have said.

Tampering with elections in Georgia

A special grand jury was selected in May to consider evidence in an investigation by Georgia prosecutors into Trump’s alleged efforts to influence the results of the 2020 election.

The investigation is focused in part on a phone call Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Republican Secretary of State for Georgia, on January 2, 2021.

Trump asked Raffensperger to find the votes needed to undo Trump’s election defeat, according to an audio recording obtained by The Washington Post.

Legal experts have said Trump may have violated at least three criminal election laws in Georgia: conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, and willful interference in the performance of election duties.

Trump could claim he was committed to free speech and had no intention of influencing the election.

New York Criminal Investigation

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, has investigated whether the Trump family’s real estate company misrepresented its property values ​​to obtain favorable bank loans and lower tax bills.

Two of the top lawyers who led the investigation resigned in February, questioning the investigation’s future, but Braggs’ office said it was ongoing.

New York Attorney General Civil Investigation

Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, is conducting a civil investigation to determine whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values. Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, agreed to testify in the inquest beginning July 15.

Trump denied wrongdoing in both New York cases and described them as politically motivated.

E Jean Carrolls defamation case

E Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after the then-president denied his allegation that he raped her in the 1990s at a New York department store. He accused her of lying to boost sales of a book. Manhattan’s Second Court of Appeals is set to decide whether Carroll’s lawsuit should be dismissed.

A lawyer for Trump argued he was protected by a federal law that immunizes government employees from defamation suits.

Does a presidential race mean Trump cannot be prosecuted?

No. Although the Justice Department has a decades-old policy that a sitting president cannot be charged, there is no such protection for presidential candidates.

