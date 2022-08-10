Xi Jinping stunned! The Covid in China exceeds 1000, a new virus appears





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China registers 1,000 cases of Covid-19 per day. According to data released by the National Health Commission, Wednesday (9/10/2022), there were 1,094 new infections, including 444 with symptoms and 650 without symptoms. This record came after Tuesday, the country of the bamboo curtain recorded 939 cases per day, including 393 symptomatic cases and 540 not. Please note that China distinguishes between symptomatic and asymptomatic stones. In the same statement, China recorded no new deaths. This keeps the death toll at 5,226 with 232,109 symptomatic cases. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Collect Reuters, Shanghai and Beijing alone have not recorded any cases. But the point hotspot spread is now on Hainan Island. As of Monday, the resort island in the South China Sea (SCS) had reported more than 1,400 locally transmitted infections this month. This includes 982 symptomatic cases. Locking is even done in some places. Including Sanya and Qionghai. A new virus appears, not Covid, infecting humans Meanwhile, Shandong Province in the east and Henan Province in central China have reported a new strain of Henipavirus of animal origin. The virus, also called Langya henipavirus (LayV), can infect humans. According to a New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) article published by scientists from China and Singapore, the virus is believed to have infected 35 people in the two provinces. world times writes, a new strain of Henipavirus has been found in throat swabs from fever patients in eastern China with a history of recent animal contact. Experts who took part in the study said those infected showed a number of symptoms. These include fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia, and nausea. Henipavirus is one of the major emerging zoonotic causes in the Asia-Pacific region. Shanghai-based media, the papernoted that Hendra virus (HeV) and Nipah virus (NiV) of this genus are known to infect humans with fruit bats as natural hosts for both viruses. Henipavirus can cause severe disease in animals and humans and is classified as a biosafety level 4 virus with a case fatality rate of between 40 and 75 percent, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). ). This virus is much higher than the death rate of Covid-19. However, there is currently no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus. The only treatment is supportive care to cure the symptoms of the complications. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article China reports first case of death linked to Covid-19 (sef/sef)



