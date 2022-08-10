Is Xi Jinping leading or being led in Taiwan?

With Chinese military exercises launching missiles into the nearby sea and Chinese officials firing angry rhetorical gunfire, the potential for a full-scale China-Taiwan conflict has seemingly never been higher.

Following the visit of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosis, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted more than 100 sea and air crossings of the center line of the Taiwan Strait, while that the official websites of the autonomous islands have been bombarded by cyberattacks considered possible. preventive measures before a military attack.

China has used drills from its military manual to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned on August 9. It conducts large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation and economic coercion in an effort to weaken public morale in Taiwan.

As pundits continue to debate the merits, demerits and motivations of Pelosis’ controversial visit to Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping has remained tight-lipped since warning his counterpart Joe Biden in a video call that those playing with fire will end up being burned in Taiwan.

Despite this iron silence, it is hard to imagine Xi not leading China’s escalation policy in Taiwan since Pelosis’ visit.

He has consistently said that Taiwan’s national reunification with the mainland is central to its mission of national rejuvenation, a goal to restore China’s great power status by 2049. It also plays a leading role in its ideology of Xi Jinping Thought, which is now effectively the gospel in Beijing.

During his decade in power, Xi has championed the historic cause of bringing what Beijing sees as a renegade province back into national ownership. According to a speech delivered by Xi in 2019, We do not promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the possibility of taking any means necessary to achieve reunification.

It’s part of a growing body of evidence that Xi intends to secure the absorption of Taiwan while in power, said David Gitter, president of the Center for Advanced China Research, a research institute in non-profit.

As the supreme leader commanding Party and military loyalty and the strongest leader since at least Deng Xiaoping, Xi Jinping is indeed in complete control of Beijing’s Taiwan policy, Gitter added.

A woman takes a selfie as Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech is shown on a big screen in Beijing during the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on July 1, 2021. Photo: AFP / Noel Celis

Yet while Xi has made Taiwan reunification more important to Beijing’s historic mission and rejuvenation than his predecessors, that still doesn’t mean he is in full control of the post-Pelosi situation and response, analysts and observers point out. .

He must also be careful not to appear weak and ineffectual in the face of what the CCP regime sees as a reckless and symbolic challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, Gitter added.

Given the nationalist forces unleashed by the CCP since Xi took over as Communist Party leader in 2012, there is always the possibility that Beijing will find itself following, not leading, public sentiment. Although reunification is at the heart of Xi’s plans, political stability is the priority in his bid to stay in first place for a historic third term.

Chinese leaders are trying to stay ahead of domestic public opinion in Taiwan, said Ryan Hass, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former director for China at the National Security Council.

They want to demonstrate to a national audience their tenacity and unwavering determination to achieve unification. To date, they have largely been successful on this measure, Haas added.

Although there have been waves of protests against Japan, the United States and a host of other issues, there have been no organized protests against China’s approach to Taiwan in recent years. decades. Chinese leaders are probably determined to make it happen.

Public inquiries in China, as always, are taken with a grain of salt. In 2016, an online survey conducted by two Chinese institutes found that 85% of Chinese respondents supported armed reunification. Another poll conducted in nine major Chinese cities in 2019 found support at 53%.

Within the CCP, there is also a danger of Taiwan politics slipping out of Xi’s hands. On Beijing’s strong reaction to Pelosis’ visit to Taipei last week, Xi is both leader and led, suggests Yujen Kuo, professor of China studies at National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan.

The key issue was not Pelosi herself but the timing of her visit, which is very embarrassing and difficult for Xi, Kuo added, noting various political and economic pressures that Xi and the Party are currently facing.

The Covid lockdowns have weighed heavily on the Chinese economy and society. Image: Screenshot / HBO

Beijing’s zero Covid policies have frustrated swathes of the Chinese public while damaging the economy. The International Monetary Fund expects China’s growth to slow this year to just 3.3%, which some analysts see as optimistic amid growing concern over a broader housing crisis that would have major implications for the global economy.

This is a huge problem for a Party that bases its legitimacy on maintaining rapid and well-distributed economic growth.

It was lost that Pelosis’ visit took place just before the CPC’s five-year congress. Usually, party bigwigs would meet in the resort town of Beidaihe this month to informally discuss personnel changes ahead of the National Congress, which is expected to take place in November.

It is not known how many discussions there will be this year. Some analysts believe there will be very little to say, especially about Xi’s position as party leader, as he is expected to remain in office for a near-unprecedented third term. He will also most likely be reappointed as state president at the next annual session of the Chinese parliament.

Xi’s opponents within the party, such as Premier Li Keqiang and the Shanghai gang, have used the domestic issue to attack and challenge Xi, Kuo said, referring to an alleged cabal of senior officials who allegedly oppose the government. maintenance of Xi’s power.

The anti-Xi faction is now using Pelosis’s visit to Taiwan to stir up nationalist sentiment among the general public and force Xi to react strongly, and later they will accuse Xi of spoiling relations with the United States, Taiwan and the Europeans, Kuo said.

Pelosis’ visit came just days after US President Biden and Xi spoke by phone and made tentative plans for their first in-person meeting since Biden took office, a plan some commentators have considered as a positive step towards improving relations despite Xi playing with fire to burn message on Taiwan.

Even before Xi, the dysfunction of the Communist Party’s 82 million members is that they are mostly city and state officials with no foreign affairs experience, and they handle foreign issues through committees that are easily siloed and insulated from processes. or broader political information, said Julian Spencer-Churchill, associate professor of international relations at Concordia University.

As such, different factions and groups need to be accommodated, he said. The military is broadly supportive of Xi’s position in Taiwan, especially as it translates into increased budgets, prestige and political influence for the PLA.

China has rapidly expanded its navy in recent years, epitomized by these Marines. Photo: WikiCommons

He has consistently weeded out mid-level opponents, and most of his Politburo standing committee colleagues are with him, Spencer-Churchill said. This means that they rely on its influence on foreign policy and Taiwan in exchange for support in various domestic areas.

However, what role Xi actually plays in daily decision-making on Beijing’s Taiwan policy is still up for debate. For example, he likely doesn’t check all state newspaper commentary or official speeches on the issue, analysts say.

Given his voluminous speeches and writings on the need for Taiwan reunification, young party officials are unlikely to misunderstand how they should work to achieve Xi’s goals.

But Xi’s buildup of power within the CCP, especially compared to the consensual way his more recent predecessors have governed, creates its own problems.

Xi faces no real risk of being dethroned, Gitter said. In June, he increased his influence by appointing Wang Xiaohong, an ally of Fujian province since the 1990s, as public security minister.

This follows last year’s purge of three former deputy public security ministers. Some believe that Wang is Xi’s closest confidant and his appointment secures Xi’s hold over the crucial center of power.

As the Financial Times said this week: Xi’s grip on two of the three centers of party power, the military weapon and the propaganda pen, has been firm for many years.

Some commentators believe that while Xi does not want the instability of a conflict to spoil preparations for the November Party Congress, he may be less constrained once, as is widely expected, he is granted an unprecedented third term.

Sari Arho Havrn, a visiting scholar at the University of Helsinki specializing in China’s foreign relations, echoes others when he says Xi’s decision-making in Taiwan is affected by peak power syndrome, the tendency for emerging states to become more aggressive amid a sense of impending decline.

So many simultaneous external and internal forces are at play in China’s narrow window to act in Taiwan, she said.

Military helicopters carrying large Taiwanese flags conduct flyover rehearsals in October 2021 amid escalating tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Photo: AFP / Ceng Shou Yi / NurPhoto

Meanwhile, various wargaming exercises conducted by US and Taiwanese analysts have ended with mixed results on what would happen if Beijing attacked Taiwan.

Some speculated that the Chinese forces would be bogged down by the mountainous terrain en route to Taipei. Another, published last year by Chung Chieh and Andrew ND Yang, two Taiwanese analysts, argued that the PLA’s logistics would likely be limited.

It is unclear what China’s internal wargaming shows. Yet, as was the case with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the decision whether or not to attack self-government may ultimately rest with Xi himself.

