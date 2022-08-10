Boris Johnson’s allies have warned new energy price measures will be delayed

Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street (Alamy)

Boris Johnson’s caretaker government is resisting growing pressure to act on the cost of living crisis before his successor takes over in early September, but the outgoing PM’s allies insist they have warned his hands would be tied to new support this summer.

The enormous pressure that households will face in the coming months increased further on Tuesday morning when energy specialists Cornwall Insight predicted that the energy cap would rise to £3,582.02 in October, before rising to £4,266.48 at the start of 2023.

However, Downing Street argues that the fact that Johnson will be replaced in less than four weeks means he cannot take other significant steps to protect households from the growing crisis.

On Monday, his spokesman said the convention prevented the incumbent prime minister from making a “major budget intervention” and that it would be up to Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to decide what steps to take. time they would enter at number 10.

A government source even went further, saying PolicyHome that Johnson’s opponents were warned when they were ousted that the start of a Conservative leadership race this summer would leave a vacuum in government at the same time as the cost of living crisis.

The Liberal Democrats today called on the Prime Minister to recall Parliament, with Leader Ed Davey accusing Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi of a ‘deafening silence’ as ‘people worry about the next dizzying rise in government bills ‘energy fast approaching’. .

Davey also called on the government to take the drastic step of paying the next energy bill hike. He Told The Guardian it would cost £36billion a year, but would be paid for in part by an expanded windfall tax on the profits of big energy companies.

Martin Lewis, the influential personal finance expert, reiterated his call on the government to act immediately, warning that the “zombie” administration must “wake up” before the arrival of the new Prime Minister on September 5.

Both Truss and Sunak are under pressure to step up their plans to tackle the cost of living crisis, with the foreign secretary notably accused of acknowledging the scale of the crisis looming on the horizon.

A former secretary of state said PolicyHome that there was a ‘reality gap’ between the language of the leadership campaigns and the challenges facing the British people, and that Truss or Sunak being forced to spend large sums of money to help them was ‘inevitable “.

“There is a reality gap between the language used and what seems to be happening very quickly,” the Tory MP said.

Senior Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin, who chairs the Liaison Committee, wrote for The House that the next Prime Minister should introduce a new support program for low-income households or “they will simply run out of money”.

He said the failure of either Truss or Sunak to provide further support would have “disastrous economic and electoral consequences”.

“The leadership election has allowed for a fruitful debate on whether the time is right to introduce tax cuts, but whoever prime minister will have to put the plight of low-income households first.” back during this tough winter,” Jenkin said.

Truss and Sunak continued their bitter war of words over their plans for the economy, with the Sunak campaign accusing the foreign secretary of being “divorced from reality”.

“Under her plans, Liz will receive £1,800 in support while hard-working families will receive as little as £60, while facing the same rising bills,” a source on the former Chancellor’s campaign said.

“Liz’s plan won’t hit the sides of the majority of British families this winter and pensioners won’t get any help.”

Last night Sunak pledged to provide people with greater cost-of-living assistance when he becomes prime minister, in a move the Truss campaign described as a major U-turn.

Truss came under pressure to pledge to create additional support for households as soon as he entered Downing Street after tell the FinancialTimes Last week that his government would not tackle the cost of living crisis with “handouts”.

This morning she appeared to refuse to do so, telling reporters: ‘What I don’t believe in is taxing people at the highest level in 70 years and then giving them their own money back.’

