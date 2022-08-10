World Biofuels Day: PM Modi to dedicate Panipat’s 2G ethanol plant to the nation | India News





NEW DELHI: On World Biofuels Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 2nd Generation (2G) Ethanol Factory in Panipat, Haryana to the nation Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. via video conference.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (CPM), the inauguration of the plant is part of a long series of measures taken by the government over the years to stimulate the production and use of biofuels in the country.

“This is in line with the Prime Minister’s ongoing efforts to transform the energy sector into one that is more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable,” the press release added.

The 2G ethanol plant was built at an estimated cost of over Rs. 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and is located near the Panipat refinery.

Based on state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the project will open a new chapter in India’s waste-to-energy efforts by using around 2 lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) per year to generate around 3 crore liters of ethanol per year.

Creating an end use of agricultural residues would empower farmers and provide them with an additional opportunity to generate income. The project will provide direct employment to those involved in the operation of the plant and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

The project will have no liquid discharge. Through the reduction in the burning of rice straw (parali), the project will contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year, which can be understood as the equivalent of replacing nearly 63,000 cars a year on the country’s roads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/world-biofuel-day-pm-modi-to-dedicate-2g-ethanol-plant-in-panipat-to-nation/articleshow/93467175.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos