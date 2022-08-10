Latest from Trump: White House denies unproven claim Biden knew about FBI raid





Trump supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI raid news

Neither the White House nor Joe Biden had advance notice of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. Rock.

The president was not informed, was not aware, no. No one in the White House was notified, she said in the White House’s first remarks about the raid.

Mr. Biden learned about the search of Mr. Trump’s private property through public reports, she said, adding that the administration was made aware of it as were the American people.

Mr. Trump accused his successor in the White House, in a claim without evidence, that Mr. Biden knew his lavish estate was going to be raided by the FBI.

Biden knew all about it, just as he knew all about the Hunters deals, Mr. Trump posted on his Truth Social website Tuesday night, the day after federal agents executed a search warrant at his home. vast area of ​​Palm Beach while he was in New York.

About 10 boxes of gear were seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Monday night’s search relates to the Justice Department’s investigation into how the former president handled sensitive documents late in his administration.

The raid is believed to have likely been approved by senior law enforcement officials like Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, and FBI Chief Christopher Wray, a Trump appointee.

The seizure would not be part of the January 6 investigation

Arpan Rai10 August 2022 08:14

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors as he tried to avoid traveling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury investigating the former president’s attempt Donald Trump to pressure Georgian officials to reverse Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory.

Last month, the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued a subpoena for Mr. Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is investigating whether Mr. Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to find enough nonexistent votes to undo the loss of former presidents to the benefit of Mr. Biden.

Mr Giuliani was due to appear before the grand jury on August 9, but in court papers, lawyers for the former New York mayor have argued that a recent heart procedure prevented him from traveling on the advice of his doctors.

Oliver O’Connell10 August 2022 08:00

1660113000 Ex-Trump press secretary denies being behind images of dumped documents

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has claimed former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office, but denied speculation she was the source of the images showing papers he had torn up floating in the toilet.

Oliver O’Connell10 August 2022 07:30

1660112159How the GOP plans to arm the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid for midterms

There may not be much clear about the raid in Florida, how many FBI agents carried it out, what materials were recovered and who signed the order to carry out the raids in Mar. -a-Lago.

But it’s immediately clear that Republicans will look to use it to their advantage.

No one was more dramatic in his description of what happened than Donald Trump himself.

Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate, he claimed. This is prosecutorial misconduct, the militarization of the justice system.

In the first sign that Mr Trump supporters are taking over the issue, they have vowed to try to pressure Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland if they take control of the House in November.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants to take over as Speaker from Nancy Pelosis, has promised that Republicans will establish their own hearings.

Arpan Rai10 August 2022 07:15

1660111200He had nothing in the safe insists Trump’s adult children

Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to blast the FBI for raiding Mar-a-Lago for documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr has taken to Twitter to denounce the actions taken by federal authorities.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Oliver O’Connell10 August 2022 07:00

1660109939Republican who voted for impeachment concedes to Trump-backed challenger

Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, conceded a fierce primary battle to a challenger endorsed by the former president.

Since I was first elected to this seat, I have done my best to serve my home region and our country, Ms. Herrera Beutler said in a statement to the media on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old said: Although my campaign failed this time, I am proud of all we have achieved together for the place I was raised and still call home.

She was one of 10 Republicans in the House who backed impeachment of Mr. Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riots and the creation of a committee to investigate what happened that day- there and on the events that preceded them.

Arpan Rai10 August 2022 06:38

1660108500Hillary Clinton reacts after FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

If there’s anyone who can rightly feel a sense of schadenfreude following the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, it’s Hillary Clinton.

Oliver O’Connell10 August 2022 06:15

1660105800Trump mocked for choosing the FBI director who raided his home

Donald Trump has been mocked online after he said his Mar-A-Lago address was searched. The raid was reportedly approved by the same FBI director he appointed.

The former US president released a statement late Monday night attacking FBI boss Christopher Wray and the US Department of Justice for the raid, which he said was neither necessary nor appropriate and noted that no such thing ever happened to a President of the United States. before.

Oliver O’Connell10 August 2022 05:30

1660103159GOP backs Trump’s 2024 campaign speech after FBI raid

A call for support made by Donald Trump in a social media campaign-style video where he said the best is yet to come is now seeing resounding support from many Republicans, who cannot wait for the long-awaited third race of former presidents to the White House.

One thing I can tell you. I thought he was going to run ahead. I’m stronger in my belief now, said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham of Columbia, who said he spoke with Mr. Trump and is certain another campaign is coming.

Indiana GOP Representative Jim Banks said the sooner he launched his campaign, the better.

Mr. Banks, who is also chairman of the Republican study committee, was among a dozen Republican lawmakers who spent several hours Tuesday evening with Mr. Trump at his summer residence in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The meal with the former president included steak, scallops, mashed potatoes, salad and a Trump cookie.

At the meeting, Mr Banks said the group talked about the upcoming midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race.

Arpan Rai10 August 2022 04:45

1660103107Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents

Following the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida, state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini called for the arrest of federal agents and a urged the state to sever all ties with the Department of Justice.

Oliver O’Connell10 August 2022 04:45

