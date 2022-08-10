Could Trump fall like Al Capone?





Photo: Wilfred Lee/AP

Al Capone’s murderous gangsterism in 1920s Chicago wasn’t stopped by investigating the murders he ordered or the river of rum he sold during Prohibition, but by patient federal investigation. on his failure to pay taxes on all his illicit gains.

Donald Trump has yet to face criminal charges for his efforts to incite a violent coup against the United States government. But on Monday, the FBI’s unprecedented search of Trump’s Florida home appears to be part of a criminal investigation into his deportation. A better word might be the theft of classified documents after he left the White House.

So instead of being accused of being a violent insurgent bent on destroying American democracy, Donald Trump could go to jail for a much more mundane reason: he pissed off the nerds at the National Archives, the legal custodians of the missing records, who have then notified the Ministry of Justice.

The FBI’s search is truly evidence of a leak investigation, perhaps the largest in history. But legally, the case doesn’t look all that different from the many leak investigations that Trump’s own Justice Department has aggressively pursued throughout his tenure. In fact, Trump exerted enormous pressure on the Justice Department to continue leaking classified information while he was president, usually related to negative revelations in the press about him. Many people charged in cases involving leaks of classified information during the Trump administration are tied to press revelations about Trump or Russia, or both. The Intercept reported last year that the Trump administration had referred a dossier of at least 334 classified information leaks to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.

In many cases involving leaks to the press, the Justice Department has used a century-old draconian law, the Espionage Act, which can potentially keep the leaker away for decades. The government often uses the Espionage Act as a threat to intimidate fugitives into litigation for lesser charges; leakers often end up pleading certain charges related to the mishandling of classified information. The New York Times observed on Tuesday that one of the laws that would carry lesser charges than the Espionage Act and that would seem to suit Trump’s case is Section 2071 of Title 18 of the United States Code; under this law, an official who has responsibility for the custody of documents who willfully and unlawfully conceals, deletes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies or destroys the documents could face up to three years in prison and could be prohibited from to run again in federal elections.

Prosecuting under this law would not appear to require the government to prove that Trump gave documents to foreign spies, the media or other unauthorized persons.

The FBI search, authorized by a search warrant approved by a federal judge, took Washington by surprise, but it did not come completely out of nowhere. A quiet battle between the National Archives, the Justice Department and Trump has been going on over the issue since last year.

After Trump left, the National Archives discovered that many files, papers, and other records were missing from the White House and began searching for them. They discovered that Trump had at least 15 boxes of documents he had taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and archive officials began fighting with Trump to get them back. When he finally returned the 15 boxes in January 2022, archive officials discovered they contained classified documents and referred the case to the Justice Department. The Justice Department opened a grand jury investigation, and a small group of federal agents traveled to Mar-a-Lago in the spring to search for classified documents. Clearly, Monday’s raid reveals that the Justice Department and FBI believed Trump had been uncooperative in their investigation and had even more classified documents hidden in his home, in violation of federal law. .

While it’s possible the FBI’s search won’t lead to criminal charges against Trump, it’s really hard to see how U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department would have approved the historic step of a search. from the FBI to the home of a former president without much higher stakes than just a bureaucratic attempt to recover the missing presidential records. It also seems hard to believe the Justice Department would conduct such a politically radioactive raid if officials were only considering a slap on the wrist in the case, like the light sentences given to the former director in the past. CIA officer John Deutch and former national security adviser. Sandy Berger.

Clearly, a big question at the heart of the matter is what Trump planned to do with so many highly classified documents after leaving office. When it comes to Trump, it’s hard to go wrong thinking the worst. Obviously, these were documents that he thought would be useful to him in the future, perhaps in another presidential campaign, in his own private dealings, or even with foreign leaders. It’s no exaggeration to think that the Espionage Act might apply.

It is also difficult not to see that the affair is full of irony. As a presidential candidate, Trump constantly attacked Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, allegedly endangering classified information. Turns out the Lock her up chant may have used the wrong gender.

