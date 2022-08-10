Finally, Donald Trump’s misdeeds are catching up with him | Richard Wolff





For a party that likes to stand on the thin blue line, Donald Trump is a curiously crooked leader. Here is a party, a great old-timer, happily reviving the old crime scare machine in time for the November congressional elections. Yet his likely presidential candidate finds the whole notion of laws and law enforcement to be an entirely foreign concept meant literally for foreigners.

Never mind that he broke several laws by taking classified documents to his private residence after leaving office. Never mind that he apparently flushed papers down the presidential toilet in violation of records retention laws, if not half-country plumbing protocol.

Trump is most outraged by the blatantly criminal gang of people claiming to catch criminals, otherwise known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Such an assault can only take place in broken Third World countries, he said, elevating those countries from the shitty status he had previously conferred on them.

They even broke into my safe! What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where agents broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, in reverse, the Democrats stormed into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

Well, Mr. President, that’s quite an interesting question.

Watergate was a criminal act ordered by a near-impeached president, while Mar-a-Lago is the home of a twice-impeached president. Easy to confuse the two, of course. The Watergate is the tasteless home of aging has-beens dreaming of the 1970s and 1980s. Mar-a-Lago is a spiritual twin.

Sources close to the FBI (normally the FBI’s press office secret code) say Monday’s raid was aimed at finding more of those rogue tapes that mysteriously accompanied Trump to Florida. Trump somehow stole 15 boxes of documents requested by the National Archives.

In the hands of any other president, these archives could have helped in the writing of these very important presidential memoirs. But in the little hands of Donald Trump, they are unlikely to be destined for writing books. After all, his ghostwriter Tony Schwartz doubted Trump had ever read an entire book in his adult life, not even those published under his name.

This leads us to speculate on what kind of probable cause the FBI needs to seek a warrant to open Trump’s safe. The pressing needs of the National Archives are almost certainly not the basis for this particular exercise of law enforcement powers.

A police car outside Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-A-Lago, Florida yesterday. Photograph: Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

We could of course speculate on what kind of papers the FBI might be looking for. There was a singular tear in the space-time continuum around the person of Donald Trump on January 6th. The Secret Service texts disappeared into the digital wormholes, along with the Pentagon archives. Presidential call logs seem mysteriously empty.

Perhaps all of the contents of Alex Jones’ phone could have sparked new lines of inquiry. Or maybe it was the sight of Trump’s handsome profile during the Saudi-funded golf mess at his own country club-turned-graveyard.

Ours is not to question the motive or the conduct of the brave boys and girls who stand between us and the criminal elements who are destroying our civilization.

Just listen to Trump’s home state senator Little Marco Rubio, who just entertained the Senate with a rousing speech against the climate change bill that could save Florida from disappearing into the world. ocean. Between talking about his canceled flight and a Cuban bakery he loved, Rubio said he heard a few ordinary people complaining about inflation, immigration and, worst of all, rampant crime.

I tell you what people in the millions have registered to vote, people who voted for Biden, people who voted for Trump, I tell you what worries them is the fact that the streets and many towns in this country have been turned to criminals, he claimed. There are Soros-funded prosecutors who refuse to put people in jail. They won’t. Entire categories of crimes they won’t even prosecute.

Thank goodness the United States Department of Justice is not funded by the great boogeyman of anti-Semites around the world. Thank goodness he finally admitted the whole category of crime known as Corruption and Sedition of a former President called Trump.

Because, seriously, we were starting to worry that there was some sort of protective bubble that allowed all sorts of things to happen in Mar-a-Lago. A bit like the international sports organizations in Switzerland.

This latest turn of the screw leaves Trump’s cult lackeys sorry, Republican leaders a bit in trouble. Given the choice between following the rule of law or the whims of an unscrupulous sociopathic narcissist, the choice is obvious for the party of law and order.

Almost the entire body of Republican elected officials in the Nation’s Capital, with a tiny handful of notable exceptions, cannot find a single word to condemn the ringleader of the brutal attack on police who protected their lives and their families. members on January 6.

These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, Trump said, helpfully singling out his own residence of a bungalow of the same name in Boise, Idaho.

Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before, he added, before bleating about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Who’s to tell him his presidency disappeared nearly 18 months ago, with a Justice Department that couldn’t prosecute him, a mob of white nationalists bent on assassinating his vice president, and a bunch of fake voters? ready to commit treason?

Trump is a unique figure in our lives as American presidents. The clear and present danger is that he might not be the last.

