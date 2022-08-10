A full story of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s lavish holiday

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t had the least stressful time of late. After being forced out of office last month due to a series of dramatic resignations from his government, it’s perhaps no wonder the 58-year-old needs some rest and relaxation somewhere sunny.

The Prime Minister flew to Slovenia for a stay in an eco-hotel with no WiFi in the rooms and soothing energies in the park in an attempt to restore a sense of zen. With his wife Carrie Johnson, the trip was also a mini-moon to mark their wedding celebrations last week.

The couple, who have two children, are known for their luxury vacations and exotic destinations. Aside from an anomaly of a camping trip to Scotland, Boris and Carrie normally opt for exclusive hotels with huge prices.

Here we take a look at some of the best couples vacations.

Mustique / PA Archives

The Caribbean vacation villa with a huge price tag

In 2019, Boris and Carrie flew to a six-bedroom, three-pool villa on the island of Mustique. The Moroccan-style building normally costs between 20,000 and 30,000 a week, but in this case its use was offered by its owner, Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross. Boris and Carrie would have bought their flights.

In addition to rooms and pools, the spacious home also has two bars, a library, and four full-time staff — a butler, chef, gardener, and housekeeper. Boris also used not one but three 4x4s, several terraces, three ornamental ponds and a gazebo. Moreover, the beautiful and exclusive island is home to stunning white sand beaches and crystal clear seas. No wonder it’s beloved by celebrities Sir Paul McCartney, Johnny Depp, Jon Bon Jovi, Shania Twain, Jennifer Lopez and Noel Gallagher have all stayed at the accommodation and Mick Jagger owns land on the island. The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also vacationed on the island.

This tranquil villa sits harmoniously on a hillside overlooking Britannia Bay, which offers perfect trade winds and panoramic views of the surrounding Caribbean and lush island landscape, the brochure says.

The couple arrived on Boxing Day and spent their New Years at the luxury resort.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds with their son Wilfred in the study at No 10 Downing Street speaking via zoom / Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street

The stay in a remote Scottish cottage

In August 2020, when overseas travel was restricted, the couple, like many of us, opted for a staycation. Accompanied by their then four-month-old son Wilfred and their Jack Russell cross, Dilyn, they headed to Scotland’s Applecross peninsula and stayed in a three-bedroom cottage far away.

The six-day break was a paternity celebration for the new dad and the family spent their time taking in the stunning scenery with plenty of walks and swims in the freezing sea.

However, the trip was cut short when the pair were photographed and the location revealed, prompting security personnel to advise them to return home for safety reasons. Sometimes PMs allow their holidays to be officially photographed, but Boris Johnson has not agreed to this.

At the time, Boris was encouraging the public to opt for a staycation instead of flying abroad. He said: I would always encourage people to think of wonderful stays here. All my happiest holiday memories are of holidays in the UK, bucket and spade jobs or whatever.

A hiker was caught walking past the PM and Carrie while hiking. He was with Carrie, Wilf, two close protection guards, a local guide and an unknown woman, who were walking Dilyn but other than that it was like any other normal family day, the passerby said.

The holiday is said to have almost ended in tragedy and The Times reported that Boris was swept out to sea while trying to paddleboard. He nearly drowned, a government source told the newspaper. He was swept away and found himself going further and further. According to the story, Boris managed to paddle halfway where his protection officers – who had stripped and swum out to sea – brought him back to shore. They were so worried that they apparently considered calling a rescue helicopter.

Boris and Johnson on holiday in Scotland / @carriesymonds

Zac Goldsmiths Marbella Mansion with private access helipad

In 2021, for his first holiday abroad since the pandemic, Boris and Carrie headed for the hills above the Costa del Sol, staying with their friend, and the luxury hideaway of his conservative counterpart Zac Goldsmiths.

Known as Torre Tramores, the 25,000-per-week mansion sleeps up to 13 people in the main house, but also has a two-bedroom apartment with private access and another slightly smaller villa can accommodate up to 10 people.

It has 600 acres of woodland and a helipad to ensure VIP vacationers can arrive and depart undetected.

After her divorce from Prince Charles, Princess Diana reportedly vacationed at the estate and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, then a professional cricketer, went on honeymoon in 1995.

With its understated elegance and rustic charm, the Tramores Estate offers the perfect retreat to relax, meditate and be inspired, or entertain family and friends, the brochure says.

It is the most enchanting, picturesque and serene private estate in southern Spain, he added.

Vila Planinka / Vila Planinka

The eco-friendly mini-moon with soothing energies in Slovenia

After celebrating their wedding last month, Boris and Carrie went on a mini-moon at an eco-hotel in Slovenia. Vila Planinka, a five-star boutique hotel, is located in the Kokra Valley, near the village of Jezersko, half an hour from the capital, Ljubljana.

The hotel promises a soothing balance of energies and does not install WiFi in guest rooms unless specifically requested. Its tap water contains the highest magnesium content in Slovenia, which is believed to be good for the heart, and thanks to four energy points discovered centuries ago in the park, visitors will slow down, matching your pace with your inner balance.

Rooms at the beautiful hotel cost between 242 and 542 a night and there is a spa on site that guests can use.

Hotel owner Katja Batajelj said the couple made the most of the natural surroundings to hike, swim in the lake and visit the stunning Postojna Caves.

A luxury room in Vila Planinka / Vila Planinka

Their two children Wilf, two, and Romy, seven months, did not join them.

He was one of the nicest guests we’ve had and didn’t ask for anything, the owner said. He was enthusiastic about the food and drink. If all the guests were like him, we would be very lucky.

At the hotel’s restaurants, Boris would have had the opportunity to sample local specialties such as bear cheeks and bear prosciutto.

Speaking to the local press as he left the hotel, Boris said: Many thanks to Slovenia – the only country that actually has the love in the country title. Love is in the name of Slovenia, we had a wonderful time.