Xi in power – Mekong Review

Xi: A Study in Power

Kerry Brown

Icon: 2022

IIn the spring of 2022, China’s economy collapsed under shutdowns and other restrictions imposed on Shanghai, Beijing and other cities and ports as authorities rigorously pursued zero-Covid policy measures backed by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Stories circulated of divisions in government between Xi and his supporters, and Premier Li Keqiang and others who were more concerned about the deleterious effects on the economy.

By June, the worst of the omicron wave had passed, restrictions were gradually being lifted, the economy was opening up again, and talk of a government split was being dismissed as idle speculation as serious work resumed to prepare the 20th Congress of China. Communist Party (CCP) later this year.

As powerful and ruthless as he appears to be, Xi remains an enigma. His first decade in office was, by all accounts, remarkable, and he may still have decades ahead of him. His style of government and his totalitarian regime, however, almost certainly generate opposition, even if currently no one dares to show his hand. China’s economy, the basis of its ability to project power, is struggling, Xi has lost China’s most important external relationship, namely the United States, and he has firmly, if not happily, stood neck and neck with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to seize the moment to challenge the United States and other liberal-leaning democracies, which they see as in terminal decline. China’s popularity in much of the world has never been lower.

It is in this context that Kerry Brown, a former British diplomat in Beijing turned academic and author of several books on China, published his latest book Xi: A Study in Power. Brown sets out to tell us and teach us more about Xi, which he says we don’t know enough about. The book transports us between Xi the man and the status and prospects of China.

The parts of the book about Xi’s life from his youth to his appointment as head of the CCP, as well as his experiences and beliefs, provide useful background for anyone who wants to know how Xi came to lead what democracies liberals now see as their main adversary. The book tells us about Xi’s path to power, the people and places along the way, and how Xi thought about the CCP’s role and shortcomings. Brown is not referring to a speech Xi gave at the CCP school in Beijing in July 2012, when he was still a candidate for high office, but he focused on what Leninists call purity. of the party, the need for discipline and commitment, and rot. effects of corruptionat least individual corruption and petty corruption.

We learn little about Xi as an individual and nothing about his personal memories or what those close to him are saying about him now. In modern China, where any lack of absolute loyalty to the boss is punishable, this may be a bridge too far.

Brown acknowledges that although Xi displayed political acumen and ability, he was lucky; that is, he was in the right place at the right time. He came to power when China was on an economic streak, having already become the world’s second-largest economy and largest exporting nation, and when the Western world was still reeling from the financial crisis. This is as close as Brown comes to admitting that systemic factors, distinct from the contingencies of history and individuals, may be even more important.

At the same time, there is no doubt, as Brown argues, that Xi has made his influence felt in material ways. The Chinese Dream, and more recently Dual Circulation Strategy and Common Prosperity are campaigns or slogans that he articulates, with an increasingly nationalist color, to a professional, proprietary and receptive middle class. Until recently at least, China’s zero Covid strategy has won over the Chinese people. The Belt and Road Initiative was and, while changing, remains its creation in foreign policy. His speech to citizens that China will become prosperous and a great nation in real time, not at some vague future date, resonates with many.

The parts of the book that deal with his handling of China, the economy, and what China is and could become, on the other hand, are written more as a statement than an analysis. The book opens with an obsequious tone that China is on the verge of becoming the world’s greatest nation, and suggests that Western leaders may even look upon Xi’s power with envy.

The deferential treatment of China’s economy and place in the world and Xi’s leadership continues throughout the book without much criticism, and through the rearview mirror. There is no suggestion that the future is not predestined, and that forecasting, based on the premise that the future will look like the past, is a game of cups. Xi inherited an economy with vigorous tailwinds blowing from past leaders’ policies and benign global circumstances, but has created equally vigorous headwinds that threaten to knock China off course in years to come.

Brown calls Xi a globalist, citing his famous speech from the leader of globalization to the Davos crowd in 2017, but doesn’t think it’s important to talk about how Xi is trying to maneuver in global institutions to lead the world more favorable to China. which are the antithesis of globalization and Davos. A mention of China’s state- and party-centric industrial policies, recently recalibrated to emphasize them even more, and the overt politicization of regulations aimed at corporations and private entrepreneurs, would have been helpful.

In the discussion of Xi’s rise to power, the book glosses over the ambitious reform program announced at the Third Plenum of the Eighteenth Party Congress in 2013, but most of what was offered did not. not been implemented, or has been diluted or died. The rhetoric of reform and opening up continues, but it is certainly worth pointing out that Xi has in fact buried it in favor of governance and economic models and practices more likely to weaken China than strengthen it. This includes not only a range of domestic policies, but also China’s at least partial disengagement from the global economy, without which there would have been no China’s rise.

The book describes Xis China’s two main themes as the fascinating economy and the poor human rights record. Yet there is far too much unexplained acceptance of the former without acknowledgment of the seriousness of the headwinds that are forming, and far too little of the latter and the repression that characterizes it. This repression is in fact a symptom of broader governance and institutional weaknesses that are at the heart of economic development. So it’s curious that Brown pays so little attention to this when he informs us of a lot of stuff relevant to the things he’s so optimistic about.

Xi: A study in power was sent to publishers too soon to take into account the governance and credibility failures of zero Covid in major cities in the spring of 2022 and legacy effects. Likewise, it was impossible for Brown to anticipate the Xi-Putin challenge, neck and neck with the world and global governance at the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the invasion of Ukraine and what s has since passed.

Even so, warnings could have been issued on both outcomes by acknowledging Xi’s responsibility for unfavorable governance practices and totalitarian rule at home and coercive behavior abroad. Brown writes critically about the state of government and decision-making in the United States and Europe, calling it discredited, impotent and irrelevant, but denies Xi and China any agency for the myriad policies and initiatives that have caused Western unease or condemnation. .

He claims Xi has shown a desire to create more communication and positive messaging to engage with the outside world, but offers no supporting evidence. One might also wonder how this sits among those affected by China’s territorial aggression in the South and East China Seas, the people of Hong Kong and Taiwan, Australia, Canada and Lithuania. It’s just an appetizer.

In the end, however, Brown stands by his beliefs, insisting that regardless of what outsiders might say, China has a good chance of fulfilling much of Xis China Dream. He says he is confident that China under Xi or whoever follows him will be able to overcome formidable challenges and create its own unique version of modernity, with which the rest of the world will want to catch up.

Having faith is perhaps the key phrase, because others can to believe something totally different. The key is not belief or faith, but an understanding of two things: first, the governance and institutions that drive development and productivity, and which could one day enable China to realize its ambition; second, the direction of travel set by Xi, which is moving China further and further away from the means to achieve its noble ambition.

George Magnus is the author of Red flags: why Xi Jinpings China is in danger.