Political crisis in Pakistan: Imran’s party in turmoil after the arrest of Shahbaz Gill





After informing that his aide Shahbaz Gill had been arrested, former Pakistani Prime Minister and head of PTI Imran Khan told a Pakistani media channel that he could also be arrested, saying “getting arrested is a small thing “.

Imran said he was fighting for “true freedom” and was ready to give his life. “I cannot stay as a slave,” the PTI chief told a news channel amid reports that security had been tightened around Imran’s residence in Islamabad over fears that the head of the PTI is stopped.

However, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the report had not been verified as speculation was mounting that police officers from Punjab had been dispatched to Imran’s home in Islamabad. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PTI supporters would “protect” the former prime minister.

This is a kidnapping, not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all this to make us accept a government of crooks supported by foreigners. pic.twitter.com/3NYS1BCjtf

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022

Sanaullah said police cannot be dispatched without government permission. Islamabad Police said they had not carried out any operations and urged people not to pay attention to false information.

Imran’s party was upset after former minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed in a tweet that Gill had been “kidnapped” by “people who came in vehicles without license plates”. Imran said it was a “shameful act” and alleged it was a “kidnapping” and “not an arrest”.

Pakistani police, however, said the former minister was arrested for incitement to rebellion. Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Gill was arrested for sedition.

Meanwhile, reports say a court in Islamabad has granted police custody of Gill for two days. The police had registered a number of cases against Shahbaz Gill, including for waging war against the state and encouraging a mutiny.

Imran was forced to resign as prime minister after losing the vote of no confidence in parliament in a dramatic political drama. Shehbaz Sharif has become the new prime minister as the country struggles with a deepening economic crisis amid political tensions with Imran’s party.

(With agency contributions)

