



On Monday morning, the world woke up to pictures of toilets that Donald Trump allegedly stuffed with presidential documents. That very morning we learned that he had apparently instructed his military leaders to act like Hitlers during World War II. Unflattering? In effect. Claim? Sure. Clear proof of his fetish for fascism? No questions there. Something you never want to see or read about yourself? Yes and yes. Yet that evening, the former president was no doubt desperate for another set of bathroom photos to emerge, or for the New Yorker to publish a follow-up story from Hitler with an anecdote about him asking to Melania to dress as Eva Braun, because the news that replaced the toilet saga and I Brake for Nazis-gate was, inexplicably, even worse. And unfortunately for the former president, his week didn’t improve from there.

About 18 hours after it emerged the FBI had searched Mar-a-Lago, a federal appeals court has ruled the House can obtain Trump’s tax returns, the ones he spent years trying to keep locked up. While the former president will almost certainly appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court where hell will be greeted by a friendly conservative majority, including three he named, the judgment is a clear blow to his crusade, especially after the 24 hours he already had. (Also, earlier this year, in a case unrelated to him, the court ruled against him, so the fact that he personally put Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Waves a Broken Beer Bottle in a Guys Face Yelling You Want Some-a This? on the bench doesn’t mean the hell is safe from further legal defeats.)

With the exception of Gerald Ford, who released a summary of his taxes, Trump was the first presidential candidate in 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns, claiming, falsely, that an audit prevented him from doing so. After Democrats took control of the House in 2018, they attempted to investigate its finances; his former attorney told Congress that he routinely inflated the value of his assets when it benefited him, such as getting loans, and deflated them when it similarly helped him, such as when paying taxes. Trump’s slavishly loyal Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to turn over the returns to the Ways and Means Committee, despite a 1924 law specifically saying he had an obligation to do so.

Last year, the Biden administration, apparently having better things to do than cover up the latest guy, issued a memorandum directing the Treasury to turn over six years of Trump returns to the House panel. Claiming it was all politically motivated, Trump’s lawyers sought an injunction; in December, nearly two and a half years after the committee filed its first request, Judge Trevor McFadden sided with lawmakers. (For any conspiratorial conservatives reading this, who insist that Democrats are constantly on the lookout for Trump, know that McFadden was nominated in 2017 by Donald Trump.)

On Tuesday, the appeals court agreed; the three-judge panel consisted of one Ronald Reagan appointee, one Barack Obama appointee, and one George HW Bush appointee, which the president’s former supporters will likely see as evidence of a Deep State conspiracy.

Either way, after the last 24 hours, it’s unclear what kind of Trump-related news might follow, but we’re guessing it must involve a four-star general seeing him fuck a bucket of chicken wings.

Do many lawyers representing the innocent make these kinds of claims?

From the people who brought you endless rounds of locking it up

