President urges people not to seek treatment abroad





Pontianak (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has called on people to refrain from seeking treatment abroad as the government has built modern hospitals in the regions. “I am very sad to hear that there are people in our country who have fallen ill and sought treatment abroad, and for West Kalimantan, there are still many who are seeking treatment in the neighboring countries. From today, do not go abroad for treatment because West Kalimantan already has modern hospitals that can accommodate the public,” the president said after officiating at the Tuesday. Regional Hospital of Soedarso in Pontianak. Jokowi said the central and regional governments worked together to construct the Soedarso Hospital building with modern equipment. “Earlier, I checked all the conditions of the rooms in this new building. The building of Soedarso Hospital was built using West Kalimantan regional budget since 2019. It has two towers with six floors each. We have prepared medical equipment in the building at a cost of over Rs 200 billion,” he explained. The head of state noted that the Soedarso hospital building has 277 beds and 14 operating rooms. In addition, the brand new hospital building has also been equipped with intensive care wards, neonatal intensive care, intensive intensive care and intensive intensive care. The Governor of West Kalimantan, Sutarmidji came up with the idea to develop the new Soedarso Hospital building as he wanted a better hospital to be built in West Kalimantan. This development in the medical sector is also part of efforts to relaunch the Human Development Index (HDI). “I also strongly support the policy of the West Kalimantan Provincial Government which will run the operation of the hospital without (discrimination), so that everyone receives the same (high) quality services. Hopefully this hospital would provide great benefits to West Kalimantan the people of Kalimantan, so that they no longer seek treatment abroad,” President Jokowi concluded. Related News: One Million Indonesians Seek Medical Treatment Abroad Every Year: Government

Related News: IDI asked to analyze the tendency of Indonesians to seek treatment abroad

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/243601/president-urges-people-to-not-seek-medical-treatment-overseas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos