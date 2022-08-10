What’s behind the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Florida home? | Moira Donegan





It is remarkable that there was no leak. A story of this magnitude, the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation is the kind of story any well-connected reporter in Washington would typically have heard. talk. But major newspapers looked surprised Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. Ultimately, the person breaking the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate, Trump said. They even broke into my safe.

If the Justice Department and the FBI were successful in preventing leaks of information about the raid, that means they are treating their investigation of Trump with extreme caution. A raid on such a high-profile and polarizing political figure would have been approved and controlled by officials at the highest level; at the very least, the agencies should have obtained a warrant from a federal judge. The raid is a significant escalation of the departments relationship with Trump. It’s hard to think now, as many of us have long thought, that the DOJ doesn’t want to make Trump himself the subject of a serious criminal investigation.

Why now? Supposedly, the raid was carried out as a result of Trump’s mishandling of classified documents. The former president has long been dogged by accusations that 15 boxes of secret material came with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after he was finally forced out of office in January 2021, a move that would violate the federal codes governing destruction. or removal of such materials.

If that’s what feds are looking at, then the raid on Trumps Florida resort will be less about the content of the documents they might find and more about the mere physical presence of classified documents in a place where they’re not supposed to find each other. In this case, agents will not uncover a secret Trump crime diary or hidden evidence of previously unseen corruption. It will be that the presence of documents themselves, kept in Trump’s safe or elsewhere in the showy hallways of his home, is evidence of wrongdoing.

But the laws governing the handling of documents are toothless and rarely enforced, and the idea that Trump is under criminal investigation for the wrongful handling of classified documents and not, say, the months-long attempt to quash a election, culminating in a violent putsch has the deflating quality of the absurd. The DOJ investigating Trump for his 15 boxes of documents is a bit like when the FBI was finally able to prosecute mobster Al Capone for tax evasion.

But some accountability is better than none, and it could be that the agencies are pursuing the simplest possible case against Trump in an effort to leverage their path to more information. They are right to try. The raid comes after a season of successful January 6 committee hearings that revealed substantial new information about the extent of Trump’s prior knowledge of the insurgency and his endorsement of it.

Police authorities outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida yesterday Photograph: Cristbal Herrera/EPA

Hearings have portrayed Trump as dismissive of voters, plotting to rip off and manipulate those who voted for him. The televised procedural depicted a Trump deeply aware of the illegitimacy of his election fraud allegations, eager to risk the safety of others by not calling off the attack, and petulant and childish, to the point of throwing a plate laden with ketchup at the Walls of the White House. The idea that the DOJ’s shift in stance toward Trump has nothing to do with these hearings is a serious test of credulity.

If the hearings changed the department’s calculation, so much the better. The DOJ is a risk-averse organization by nature, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has been particularly timid and disgusted, even by the standards of his office. He didn’t want to pursue what might look like a politically motivated prosecution of a political opponent; he did not want to annoy the sizeable minority in the United States who see Trump as a beloved, almost messianic figure. It has long seemed like the department wouldn’t have the stomach for a real investigation of Trump that it would let his crimes go unaddressed for fear of sounding too political. But the hearings brought to light new evidence and put new pressure on the department, that of an outraged population.

Even though part of the country loves Trump, most Americans think he’s a corrupt crook. Nearly 60% said he should be prosecuted for the events of January 6, according to a recent poll. Reports from the Justice Department’s own investigation indicate that the probe recently turned to Trump’s role in the plan to nullify the election by sending fake voters to Congress. It’s possible that, for Garland, concern about what it would look like if he tried to hold Trump accountable was ultimately overshadowed by concern about what it would look like if he didn’t.

It may also be that the risk of a political backlash against the DOJ from a powerful Republican party increasingly seems like something not worth fearing. In the hours following the raid, Trump and his Republican allies made it clear that they believed they could gain political advantage by portraying themselves as the victims of an aggressive federal bureaucracy that overstepped his authority. On Fox News, right-wing media personality Dan Bongino called the raid Third World bullshit.

Laura Ingraham hinted at a new balance of power in Washington after the midterm elections, tweeting: Democrats and press poodles celebrate tonight. But soon you will lose the hammer. And now what? The threat was made explicit by Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who issued a statement. The Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization, he wrote. When Republicans take over the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department and leave no stone unturned. The message was clear: If Republicans are allowed to return to power, they will retaliate against the DOJ for trying to hold Trump accountable.

But that, too, may have changed the DOJ’s calculus: the reality that, in its current state, the Republican Party will retaliate whether or not law enforcement investigates Trump. In this context, Garland’s shift in stance toward Trump begins to make sense, though the most cynical among us may still be surprised by her obviously renewed courage. If Garland is going to be punished for following the law and for not following the law, then the consequences of action and inaction become different to distinguish. He may as well do his job.

