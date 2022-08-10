Shahbaz Gill’s commentaries scripted under the supervision of Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah





Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (L) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah during a press conference in Islamabad on August 9, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s comments – on the basis of which he was arrested – were part of the planned plot to create division within the army.

“The comments were in line with the script prepared under the supervision of PTI chairman Imran Khan which was echoed by former information ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Gill,” the interior minister told a conference press accompanied by Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Earlier in the day, Khan’s aide Gill was arrested for inciting the public against state institutions, an Islamabad police spokesman confirmed.

Sanaullah said Gill was arrested by Islamabad police “in accordance with the law” for sedition and public incitement against state institutions, which was registered at Kohsar police station.

“Case registered on complaint of the magistrate”

The Home Secretary clarified that the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the name of the State and that the head of the PTI will be presented in court tomorrow morning.

Sharing the details, Sanaullah said the case was filed on complaint by a magistrate under the following articles of the Pakistan Penal Code:

109 (penalty of complicity if the encouraged act is committed as a consequence and no express provision provides for its sanction)120 (concealment of intent to commit an offense punishable by imprisonment)121 (committing or attempting to wage war or encourage war against Pakistan)124-A (sedition)131 (encouragement to mutiny or attempt to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman)153 (gratuitous provocation in intent to cause a riot)505 (statement leading to public mischief)506 (punishment for intimidation)

“Khan is working on a narrative after realizing he was tricked into foreign funding and the Toshakhana reference,” the interior minister said, adding that the plot was plotted to distract of the public of their [PTI] misdeeds.

‘How can this be a kidnapping?’

Referring to Khan’s statement that this is a kidnapping, the federal minister said a case had been filed against Gill “how can this be a kidnapping?”

“I assure Khan and [Fawad] Chaudhry that all action against them will be taken in accordance with the law,” he said, adding that a “fair and transparent investigation” will be conducted and a team has been formed.

Sanaullah went on to say that the “hateful and seditious” remarks made by Gill were in line with the plot in which a private news channel was also involved.

“An investigation will be carried out into who the people behind Gill and the private channel are as no further investigation is needed into Gill’s statement,” he said, adding that those involved from the private TV channel will eventually come into the limelight.

“The sentences that were spoken are such that I believe it is not in the national interest to repeat them,” he said, claiming that the head of the PTI went so far as to “lead the people to rebellion” and “incite mutiny and sedition within the institution”.

The Home Secretary further said that the incident proves that the PTI was responsible for running a negative social media campaign over the tragic incident of an army helicopter crash during flood relief operation in Balochistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/981017-shahbaz-gills-comments-scripted-under-imran-khans-supervision-rana-sanaullah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos