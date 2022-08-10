Indonesian Defense Minister prepares for third presidential election – The Diplomat

Advertising

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has announced his intention to run again for the country’s presidency in 2024, as the competition to succeed President Joko Jokowi Widodo continues to heat up.

Prabowo, former son-in-law of President Suharto and an extremist general under his New Order dictatorship, registered his Gerindra party on Monday and said he would run if nominated by its members, Reuters reported. “It is a sacred task, to devote oneself and serve the people. Of course, I will accept it well if I am nominated,” the 70-year-old said.

A run in 2024 would be a case of a third chance for the gruff former general, following his defeats to Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. After the latter election, he was then welcomed into the Jokowis coalition as Minister of Defense for his second term.

Jakarta Post announced Monday that Gerindra is likely to seek a coalition agreement with the National Awakening Party (PKB), Indonesia’s largest Muslim party, in order to appoint Prabowo. Prabowo is currently well placed, with a recent survey by local pollster Suara Politik Publik showing the defense minister had the highest eligibility rating of the 10 most likely presidential candidates.

If Prabowo ultimately wins in 2024, it would follow a recent regional resurgence of old-guard authoritarian figures, represented in particular by the resounding victory of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in this year’s elections in the Philippines, creating rhetorical complications for the Western nations that see Indonesia as a potential bulwark against China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia. Prabowo is credibly believed to have been responsible for a host of gross human rights abuses in the final days of the New Order government and, prior to his appointment as Defense Minister, he was is banned from traveling to the United States for human rights reasons. (He unsurprisingly denies the allegations.)

Legacy of human rights aside, Prabowos’ statement suggests that even 18 months from the elections, political maneuvering and jostling among Indonesia’s political elites is entering an advanced stage. In a article this week, Alexander Arifianto of Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University noted that Prabowo had four main competitors at this early stage in the race: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo; the governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan; West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil; and Puan Maharani, the speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives.

Arifianto notes that to nominate a presidential candidate in Indonesia, political parties must have obtained at least 20% of the seats in the lower house or 25% of the total votes, so Gerindras must form a coalition with the PKB in order to nominate Prabowo. .

This raises the question of which candidate is likely to be proposed by the Jokowis Party, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), the only party with enough seats in parliament to nominate a presidential candidate without support from another party.

As Jefferson Ng recently wrote in The Diplomat, the PDI-Ps electoral strategy and choice of its presidential candidate will have a significant effect on the trajectory of the 2024 presidential elections and what is likely to happen in the future. during the next presidential term. At present, there are two likely candidates: the energetic and popular Java governor, Ganjar Pranowo, and the less popular but politically well-connected Puan Maharani, the daughter of the current PDI-P chairman and former president , Megawati Sukarnoputri.

This growing competition raises the question of what will happen to Jokowi’s broad parliamentary coalition after the next election. During his eight years in office, Jokowi has expanded his political tent to such an extent that it now includes seven of the nine political parties represented in parliament, as well as all the candidates for the 2019 presidential election, the first Indonesian administration in which was the case. Indeed, the breadth of his coalition is such that some senior officials have raised the possibility of Jokowi remaining president, either by delaying the 2024 elections or changing the constitution to allow him to run for a third term.

So far, Jokowi has not declared a successor and given the number of political allies and coalition partners willing to lose their hats in the ring, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him stay away. while the political process unfolds. In all likelihood, 2024 will see a race between an array of candidates who can all credibly claim to represent a continuation of Jokowis’ legacy.