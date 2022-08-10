Trump posts campaign ad-style video on Truth Social after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago





Former President Trump posted a campaign ad-style video to his Truth Social social media platform early Tuesday morning – hours after his Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by FBI agents in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 3 minute and 50 second video was uploaded following federal agents executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple sources told Fox News that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was related to documents Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency ended. That case was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it found classified documents in 15 boxes at the residence.

The video begins with Trump portraying America as “a nation in decline” and discussing a myriad of issues ranging from fallout from the Afghan withdrawal to soaring energy prices. It begins in black and white with the sound of an eerie thunderstorm in the background.

Trump’s Truth Social video was released following the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse,” Trump said. “We are a nation that has armed its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before.”

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOUSE IN FLORIDA “UNDER ASSISI” BY FBI AGENTS

The former president also implicitly criticized President Biden for distancing himself from Trump’s US-first foreign policy.

“We are a nation that allows Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China to use the billions and billions of dollars it took from the United States to build a military capable of rivaling ours. “, laments Trump in the video. “We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected or listened to anywhere in the world.”

Donald Trump appears in a new campaign-style ad posted on his Truth Social account hours after the FBI raided his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Donald Trump/TruthSocial)

Trump says America, in many ways, has become a “joke”. The video takes a more edifying turn by moving from black and white to color. Trump says “hard-working patriots” will save America.

“There’s no mountain we can’t climb, there’s no peak we can’t reach, there’s no challenge we can’t meet,” the former president said at the time. let the orchestral music swell behind him. “We won’t bend, we won’t break, we won’t back down.”

HUGH HEWITT ON THE RAID OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOUSE: A “BLOCKBUSTER” MOMENT

“The tyrants we fight don’t even stand a small chance because we are Americans and Americans kneel before God and God alone,” Trump urges viewers. “And it’s time to start talking about greatness for our country again.”

The video ended with a quote saying “the best is yet to come”.

The emotional video is just the latest of many allusions to the presidential race that the former president has teased in recent months. President Trump’s son Eric dropped a reference to his dad running in 2024 on “Hannity” Monday night.

“I hope and I’m saying it for the first time, I hope he comes out and beats those guys again,” Eric Trump told Sean Hannity. “Because honestly, this country can’t survive this nonsense. It can’t.”

