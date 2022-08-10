Modi’s party loses crucial Indian state of Bihar after ally switches sides – Reuters





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party lost power in Bihar, India’s third-most populous state, on Tuesday after its regional ally broke ranks to join an opposition alliance that now holds a majority to form the next government. Bihar sends the fourth highest number of elected lawmakers to parliament and the fall of the government is a rare setback for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dominates politics in the country. Bihar’s coalition collapsed ahead of the 2024 general election, which the BJP is still set to win for a third consecutive term unless disparate opposition parties manage to unite to defeat Modi’s popularity. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the regional Janata Dal (United) party told reporters that he resigned after his party colleagues recommended leaving the BJP coalition. He accused the BJP of trying to undermine his party, a charge the BJP denied. Kumar said his new alliance, with the regional Rashtriya Janata Dal as its largest constituent, had a comfortable majority and a new government would soon be formed. The BJP said Kumar betrayed him and the people of Bihar after winning the last state elections together in 2020. The BJP coalition won 39 of Bihar’s 40 parliamentary seats in the 2019 general election, helping Modi win one of India’s biggest mandates in decades. I am sure the people of Bihar will teach Nitish Kumar a lesson, said BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal. We will continue to fight. Not only will we do well in 2024, but we will also win more than two-thirds of the total number of Assembly seats in the next state elections in 2025.

