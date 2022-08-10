Yesterday, President Joko Widodo’s confirmation of IR-Malaysia cooperation





Various political events took place in Indonesia on Tuesday 08/09, ranging from the confirmation of President Joko Widodo regarding the case of Brigadier J to the strengthening of defense cooperation between Indonesia and Malaysia. Here are five interesting political news picks from ANTARA. President Jokowi: Don’t let Brigadier J’s case damage the image of the police Indonesian President Joko Widodo stressed that the investigation into the death of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat or Brigadier J must be completed so as not to damage the image and trust of the national police among the public. “Revealing the truth as it is so that it does not reduce public confidence in the police. This is the most important thing, we still have to protect the image of the police,” said President Joko Widodo in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan on Tuesday. . Read more on here. Mahfud: The case of Brigadier Joshua is like dealing with people who have difficulty giving birth Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, likened handling the case of Brigadier Joshua’s death from being shot to the same as dealing with pregnant women because it took a long time. “This case is a bit special, like the case of people who are dealing with pregnant women who want to give birth but have difficulty giving birth, so a cesarean section must be performed,” he told a conference. press in Jakarta on Tuesday evening. Read more on here. President Jokowi visits West Kalimantan to inaugurate Kijing Terminal Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Ibu Iriana left for West Kalimantan province for a working visit with one of the agendas to inaugurate the Kijing Terminal on Tuesday. Using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane, the president and his entourage took off from Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma Airport at around 07:00 WIB. Read more on here. KSP hopes that the working group will encourage discussion of the PPRT bill in the DPR Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko hopes that the formation of the Task Force for Accelerating the Formation of the Domestic Workers Protection Act (UU PPRT) can encourage the bill to be immediately discussed in the DPR as it stalls for almost two decades. continue reading “It is time for us to show bias and concern, so that this matter can be handled properly. Also, there is a time constraint due to the pursuit of other matters,” Moeldoko said in a statement. press release received in Jakarta on Tuesday. Read more on here. Defense Minister Prabowo: RI-Malaysia must be united for world peace Indonesian Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto stressed that Indonesia and Malaysia should always be united and move forward together for world peace. Prabowo made the statement during a speech after a meeting with Malaysian Defense Minister Dato’ Seri Hishammuddin bin Hussein as part of the 42nd Malindo Session of the General Boundary Committee (GBC), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. , tuesday. Read more on here.

