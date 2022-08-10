General charged with murder in new twist on bodyguard case





The case, which grabbed headlines in Indonesia for weeks, took a dramatic turn last week after Lumiu told investigators there was no shooting. Lumiu, who has the lowest rank in the police force, applied for protection under the country’s witness and victim protection program and Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD called the police to support this process so that he is saved from torture, poisoning or whatever and could go to court to testify. According to reports in Indonesia, Hutabarat had been suspected of having an affair with Sambo’s wife, Putri Candrawathi, for whom he also served as a driver and helper. But police said they are still investigating the motive for the shooting. Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta, Police Chief Prabowo said officers tried to destroy evidence, including CCTV footage, after the killing of Hutabarat, who was a gunman. skilled elite.

Thirty-one officers were currently being investigated for alleged ethical misconduct related to the case, and 11 have already been removed from their posts, police said. Loading In its Wednesday editorial, the Jakarta Post described the alleged cover-up as just the tip of the iceberg of rampant corruption within the police force. Widodo has repeatedly called for transparency over Hutabarat’s death and did so again when he was approached by the media on Tuesday while inspecting a development project in Kalimantan province. From the beginning, I said this: Investigate thoroughly, do not hesitate, hide nothing, reveal the truth as it is, he said.

